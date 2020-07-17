Jacob deGrom says it's okay, and the Mets need me to be right

"I must have slept badly," a healthy-looking Jacob deGrom theorized Thursday at Citi Field, and the ace proceeded to outline a plan that would still have him on the mound for opening day, July 24, perhaps just with a few fewer launches. in your tank

However, you know that no one with a deep-rooted interest in this team will sleep until the Mets' top player by far gets back on a mound and completes his job in a way he couldn't on Tuesday due to stress in the back.

"This is a day-to-day approach that we are adopting," said manager Luis Rojas. "We are excited by the news that came out of the MRI (exam on Wednesday), obviously they are clean, but this is the focus of the day to day that we are taking. We all have hopes for many things. Jake to launch, Jake to do Opening Day, but right now, we are taking a daily approach. "

Following the game within the Mets' squad, Rojas said deGrom had played smoothly, preparing him to start Sunday's exhibition game against the Yankees at Yankee Stadium and, on his normal break, go against the Braves in the opening. . The result of his early departure on Tuesday, deGrom reflected, could be shooting between 80 and 85 pitches on opening day, instead of 100 if not for his setback.

This is an organization that wants to promise less and do too much on the player injury front, after doing the opposite for many years in the past, therefore Rojas sounds more tentative than Dr. Anthony Fauci at a togas party. . However, Chrome's direct shooter calmly painted an image of optimism. The fact that he was unable to relax during his intra-squad outing on Tuesday, rather than feeling anything dramatic after a single launch, cheered him up, and the MRI result confirmed his foreboding.

"I think being around a little bit, knowing my body … if that were a normal game, I wouldn't have said anything," he said.

No wonder he said something, and the Mets universe shook himself. DeGrom has led the Mets in wins over the replacement in four of his five full major league seasons. In 2016, the exception ended second behind Noah Syndergaard, who will miss this season rehabilitating from Tommy John surgery.

Last year, when the Mets won 86 games, deGrom compiled an 8.2 WAR to finish three full wins ahead of his closest teammate, Pete Alonso (5.2).

Although Alonso, the National League's reigning rookie of the year, brings leadership and enthusiasm in addition to his prodigious power, the Mets cover him much more skillfully, playing Dom Smith early, plus they are well equipped to capitalize on the addition of hitter. designated: what their two-time reigning National League Cy Young Award winner deGrom could do, the absence of which would force the Mets to choose between Walker Lockett, Corey Oswalt or young David Peterson to fill their fifth starting spot.

Withdrawing from the contest within the squad "was out of caution and trying to play smart," deGrom said. Its state creates an abundance of caution after the fact.

Even in this shortened season, amidst an ultra-competitive NL East that has seen the Braves and Nationals take a few hits related to the coronavirus, it's hard to see the Mets capturing the division without considerable help from deGrom. So mark Sunday on your calendar. Suddenly, that Subway Series scrimmage will feel as vital as a September game in Washington.

After all, you want to start sleeping soundly again, right? As you watch deGrom beat his turn against the Yankees lineup, you'll dream of a parade again.