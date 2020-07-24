Jacob deGrom's opinion on the Mets' Opening Day, Cy Young's defense

At a time when Cy Young's career is normally forming, Jacob deGrom will finally begin defending his throne again on Friday.

After shaking his stiff back during spring 2.0 training, deGrom is set to take the mound against the Braves at Citi Field for his second consecutive start on Opening Day, in pursuit of a third consecutive Cy Young.

"It is an honor," deGrom said this week. "It's amazing to be there for the first game. It's something that means a lot and definitely something I enjoy doing."

Although the rotation around him looks different from last year's Opening Day: Noah Syndergaard is recovering from Tommy John surgery, Zack Wheeler is a Phillie, Jason Vargas is a free agent and his mid-season replacement. Marcus Stroman is on the disabled list with a tear in his calf: deGrom and Steven Matz (Saturday's starter) made it to the other side after a chaotic offseason.

Now, the spotlight at deGrom will be even brighter as you try to deliver your ace performance every fifth day in a 60-game sprint. It may look and feel different than it was in the past, but deGrom is up for the challenge.

"I think when someone comes into the box, I want to get them out," said deGrom, who estimated he could throw 85-95 pitches on Friday. “Even in the simulation game I released (Sunday), those are my teammates, but I wanted to get them out. You definitely feed off the fans. It will be a little different. But I think just competing is what we want to do, so that's the main thing. "

Last year, after pitching six shutout innings against the Nationals on Opening Day, deGrom posted a 2.43 ERA with 255 league-leading strikeouts in 204 innings. He suffered a tough three-game stretch in April while trying to repeat his 2018 dominance (1.70 ERA), but he recovered with enough time to reach the top.

Although DeGrom will have a hard time not often reminding him of his chase to become the third pitcher to win at least three consecutive Cy Youngs, he does have a plan to stay focused.

"Knowing what I did last year, I was thinking about the year before, just knowing that didn't help me much last year in those three starts," deGrom said. "As long as I can look in the mirror after the game and say I gave 100 percent and not think about what happened in the past, I feel like I would like to know where I will be."