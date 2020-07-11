Jada Pinkett Smith & # 39; did not help August Alsina, she helped destroy him & # 39;

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith say they have transcended the husband and wife titles to become "life partners."

But friends say they were touched when R&B singer August Alsina revealed that he had a long-standing affair with Jada, sanctioned by Will.

At first, Jada's representative said the claims were "absolutely not true". But on Friday, Jada and Will admitted that they had been secretly separated for a time a few years ago, and that she had a romantic relationship with August during that time.

"I'm done with your butt," Will told his wife for 22 years on his Facebook Watch program, "Red Table Talk," which has 7.1 million followers.

"We broke up," said Jada, 48. "We were done."

She then admitted that she got into a "mess" with August, adding that it was "a relationship" but did not consider it a "violation" because she and Will, 51, were on a break.

This happened just after August 27, revealing the relationship in a June interview with Angela Yee on the syndicated morning radio show "The Breakfast Club."

In fact, I sat down with Will and had a conversation due to the transformation of his marriage into a life relationship. . . He gave me his blessing, ”August told Yee. “I gave myself totally to that relationship for years of my life, and I really, really, really love it, and I love it very much. I did it. "

Experts deny that this is an advertising ploy for the Smiths or August, who released a new album days before their explosive interview.

But a Hollywood actress who is a close friend of the Smiths says Jada features this on her show, in which she has revealed several family issues, including her mother's heroin addiction and daughter Willow cutting herself as "strategic "

"Now, because (August) is speaking, now you want to have a" Red Table "?" said the actress. "I'll tell you what's going to happen. I bet you (Will and Jada) will be glorified."

Meanwhile, experts say August is slowing down.

"I think he could have said a lot more about Jada and he didn't," Yee told the Post. "I think he was really hurt by his breakup with Jada."

According to a family friend, Will and Jada initially took August to their home in Southern California because he was fighting.

"Will and Jada have big hearts, they take care of people," said the family friend. "Look, August is concerned: he has had to deal with many things and they wanted to help him."

Sources said the relationship did not occur while Will, Jada and August remained under the same roof.

The Hollywood actress told The Post: "You can look at August and see that he feels a certain amount of pain, and you can hear in his words that he is trying to tell his truth while protecting the Smiths.

"Jada (previously) said she was advising him. . . What kind of mentoring was she giving him where he felt he was giving everything to a relationship that had left him devastated and hurt?

"You didn't help him, you helped destroy him."

August was introduced to Jada at a London music festival in 2015 by her son, Jaden, who was performing with her daughter, Willow. Viewers reported that Jada and August spent the entire time together, and the photos show that they look comfortable at the event.

August said she joined the family on vacation in Hawaii in 2016. She also hit the red carpet at the 2017 BET Awards alongside Jada.

But August life has not always been glamorous.

On his 2014 debut album, he sang about his difficult beginnings: from feeling abandoned by his parents to rushing to make ends meet.

As his career began to skyrocket, he was plagued with health issues. August fell off the stage during a 2014 concert in New York, suffered 10 attacks and ended up in a coma for three days.

He was prescribed Percocet after the incident, which eventually turned into substance abuse, as he admitted Jada to "Red Table Talk" in 2018.

In 2017, August announced that he has liver disease that causes his autoimmune system to attack itself. The following year, he underwent surgery for an unspecified disorder that left him blind in his left eye.

Last July, he was hospitalized after briefly losing his ability to walk. "I would be lying if I said that (the autoimmune disorder) has not been hard on my body," he wrote on Instagram.

In the 2018 "Red Table" interview, Jada recalled how August burst into tears over the phone and asked for help. "August and I and my mother and the family at large have been on this journey with August toward his healing," he said.

But the eyebrows went up when New Orleans native August released a video for his 2019 song "Nunya", which featured an exchange of text messages between August and a woman named Koren, who is Jada's middle name. As Complex magazine wrote, the song "illustrates his relationship with a woman who rejected him but is still trying to control his sex life."

Will and Jada have been haunted by rumors that they have an open marriage.

And although the couple have just revealed their separation, they have been brutally honest in the past about their relationship struggles.

In 2009, Jada said, "I have heard all things: their marriage is not real, he is gay, she is gay, they sway." . . I'll tell you what, it's too difficult to be in a simulated marriage. "

In 2013, he addressed the rumor of open marriage during an interview on HuffPost Live: "I always said to Will, 'You can do whatever you want as long as you can look in the mirror and be fine'. Because the ending of the day … I am here as his partner, but he is his own man. "

Meanwhile, in a July 2018 interview on TIDAL's Rap Radar podcast, Will explained that he and Jada use the term "life partners," adding, "We don't even say we're married anymore."

Will and Jada said they met at a jazz club before getting married in 1997. Sources say the couple's children, Jaden, 22, and Willow, 19, along with Will's son Trey, from 27 years, from a previous marriage, are used. to your family's unconventional jobs.

"I don't think (the August reveal) is embarrassing for Willow and Jaden," said the family friend of the children, who were homeschooled. “Once (Will and Jada) let the children start raising themselves, per se. . . They gave them so much freedom. "

According to Yee, after she interviewed August in June, "she sent the part about Jada to (the family) so they wouldn't be blind."

On Friday's show, Jada suggested that Will had already taken revenge: “I think you have recovered me. I think we are good at it, okay! "

She also admitted that once she and Will figured things out, August severed all ties to her.

As she put it: "I let it go and I haven't spoken to him since."

The Smiths ended the show by paraphrasing a catchphrase from Will's "Bad Boys" movie franchise: "We rode together, we died together, bad marriage for life!"