Jada Pinkett Smith admits & # 39; relationship & # 39; with August Alsina while separated from Will Smith

As promised, Jada Pinkett Smith was brought to the Red Table.

The 48-year-old actress spoke about rumors that she and August Alsina, 27, had a love affair while the "Girls Trip" star was still married to actor Will Smith.

Jada admitted that about four and a half years ago, she and Will separated with the intention of divorcing, and while they separated she had a "relationship" with Alsina.

"I started a friendship with August and we actually became very, very good friends," Jada explained in the episode, which launched on Facebook Watch on Friday, adding that she wanted to help the musician with his "state of mind" and found resources to help you through a difficult time.

Jada said that while that was happening, she and Will were having a bad time and "broke up."

"We broke up for a while," he said so the two of them could find out what makes them happy. In their minds, "we were done," he said.

"I got into a different kind of tangle with August," Jada revealed. "It was a relationship, absolutely. I was in a lot of pain. It was very broken. In the process of that relationship, I definitely realized that you can't find happiness outside of yourself."

She also wanted to make it clear that Alsina "is not a home destroyer," but that she and Will "were going through a healing process in a very different way" as a couple.

"I just wanted to feel good," Jada said about why she started dating Alsina. "It was really a joy to help someone heal." Jada cited her "codependency" problems as one of the reasons she became involved with Alsina.

"I don't see it as a transgression at all," he said. "Through that particular trip, I learned a lot about myself and was really able to cope with a lot of emotional immaturity (and) emotional insecurity."

Then Alsina cut off all communication with Jada and she "had not spoken to him since."

The rumors started in June when Alsina stated in "The Breakfast Club" that she had a romantic relationship with Jada.

"I gave myself completely to that relationship for years of my life, and I really, really love it, a lot of love for it," Alsina said. "I dedicated myself to it, I gave myself completely, to the point that I can die right now and know that I really gave myself to someone."

Will and Jada were married in 1997 and have two children together, a son, Jaden, 21, and a daughter, Willow, 19. The "Bad Boys" star also has a 27-year-old son, Trey, a previous relationship.