Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith confirm their participation with August Alsina

But the couple gathered for a special Friday edition of their "Red Table Talk" Facebook show to share their side of the controversy surrounding their relationship with singer August Alsina.

According to the superstar couple, "they were going through a very difficult time" and had parted ways when Pinkett Smith began a romantic relationship with the 27-year-old singer.

During his "Red Table Talk" talk, Smith pressured his wife to make clear what her relationship with Alsina had been.

"I got entangled with August," said Pinkett Smith.

In a recent interview with radio presenter Angela Yee, Alsina said that she had been involved in a romantic relationship with Pinkett Smith, who has been married to Smith since 1997.

"In fact, I sat down with Will and had a conversation," Alsina said during the interview. "Because of the transformation of your marriage into (a) a life partnership that you have talked about several times, and that does not involve romanticism, you gave me your blessing."

Alsina said he had lost money and relationships due to rumors that he had been involved with Pinkett Smith, 48.

The actress and her husband of 51 years have been the subject of rumors that they have an open marriage.

The couple has denied this, but says their marriage is not traditional and that they have a "life partnership".

In the Friday episode, the couple said they felt compelled to speak because there was a lot of speculation after Alsina's interview.

"We specifically never said anything," said Will Smith. "Getting to the table was like we felt like we got to the point where you have to say something."

Pinkett Smith said she began a friendship with Alsina about four and a half years ago, and that escalated once she and her husband struggled.

She also said she wanted to clarify Alsina by saying that her husband had given permission for the matter, although she added that she understood why the young singer might have believed that was the case.

"The only person who can give permission in that particular circumstance is me," he said. "I could really see how he would perceive it as a permit because we were friendly separated and I think he also wanted to make it clear that he is not a house destroyer either. Which is not the case.

The actress said she was "in a lot of pain" and "broken" during the relationship.

She and Will tried "as much as we could to get away from each other only to realize that that was not possible."

Pinkett Smith said his relationship with Alsina ended, the Smiths reconciled, and said he had not spoken to the singer in years.

She said that she and her husband have now reached a place of "unconditional love."

Smith said he was not sure if he would ever speak to Pinkett Smith again when they were in trouble, but reminded him of their commitment.

"I told you the first year we were married, that I could love you through anything," said Will Smith.

The couple hit their fists as they jokingly recited their interpretation of the slogan from their movie "Bad Boys": "We ride together, we die together. Bad marriage for life."