Jada Pinkett Smith's mother, Adrienne Banfield-Norris, 66, shows toned abs: "Elliptical here I go!"

Jada Pinkett Smith's mother Adrienne Banfield-Norris showed off her toned abs in a selfie on Instagram.

The 66-year-old woman gave fans a run for the money after she claimed she needs to return to the gym after relaxing.

Banfield-Norris posed in front of the mirror in a white sports bra and biker shorts. The "Red Table Talk" co-host showed off her core muscles and chiseled arms in the photo.

"Trying to motivate me to go back to the gym," she captioned the photo. “A good look in the mirror always does the trick! Elliptical here I come "

Jordyn Woods commented with three fiery emojis.

Actress Bresha Webb wrote: “Back to the gym? Gurl [sic], u [sic] are the gym! Let me get on this tape! U [sic] has abdominal crunches! Thanks for the motivation.

Banfield-Norris's post came just a day before her daughter and son-in-law Will Smith sat down on "Red Table Talk" to discuss the rumors about their marriage.

Pinkett Smith, 48, described a relationship he had with rapper August Alsina during a split from Smith, 51, as a "mess."