Jaden, Jada Pinkett Smith beat YouTuber Shane Dawson, saying he was & # 39; sexualizing & # 39; Willow Smith when she was 11 years old.

The Smith family is unhappy.

Jada Pinkett Smith and Jaden Smith criticized YouTube star Shane Dawson after a video appeared in which he made sexual references to Willow Smith, who was very underage at the time of the video.

Per Us Weekly, the video in question featured Dawson, 31, pretending to please a Williow poster, who was only 11 at the time.

"Oh, wiggle your hair back and forth," YouTuber said in the video, referring to Willow's 2010 song "Whip My Hair."

Willow, now 19, is the daughter of Jada, 48, and her husband Will Smith. The couple also shared Jaden, 21.

On Saturday, Jada briefly addressed the video in a Tweet.

"For Shane Dawson … I'm done with the excuses," he wrote.

Similarly, Jaden made his position on Twitter clear on Saturday.

"SHANE DAWSON I AM DISGUSTED BY YOU," wrote the rapper. "YOU SEXUALIZE AN 11-YEAR-OLD GIRL WHO HAPPENS TO BE MY SISTER !!!!!! IS THE MOST FUNNY THING FOR FUNNY AND NOT WELL ON THE LITTLE ONE."

In a separate tweet, Jaden referenced Dawson's story of using blackface in his online sketches.

"This man was also making a black face in the routine," he said. "As young people we need to support the creators who support us and our morals. This is not right."

In a YouTube video titled "Take Responsibility" posted just a day earlier, Dawson referred to his previous use of the black face.

“Blackface was something I did a lot of. Like, I did it a lot on my channel and there is no excuse for it, there is literally no excuse, "he said." I made a video six years ago talking about it and made excuses. I knew it was wrong, I knew I never wanted to do it again, but I didn't do the job. I didn't really examine the story and why it's so wrong and why people were so upset. "

Although he didn't directly mention Willow, Dawson also addressed his earlier jokes about pedophilia.

"I swear on my life, I am not someone who would ever talk about a child, seriously, I would never talk about a child in an inappropriate way," said the Internet personality. "That is disgusting, that is disgusting, it is not something I would ever do. It's something I did because of shock or because I thought it was funny or, like "Oh my gosh, my child molester character," or whatever. Everything is disgusting, and I promise it's not real, it's not me. "

Dawson's representatives did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

Dawson was among the many stars who recently received and addressed the backlash for his previous use of the black face and other inappropriate behaviors, including fellow YouTuber Jenna Marbles, a staple of the platform, who announced last Thursday that he was no longer I would be making content for your channel. .