Jailbreak tool uncover 5.0 released with iOS 13.5 compatibility

The team behind the jailbreaking tool for iOS has released version 5.0.0 of their software that claims to have the ability to jailbreak “every signed iOS version on every device” using a zero-day kernel vulnerability by Pwn20wnd, a renowned iOS hacker The announcement comes a few days after it was announced that the tool would be released soon.



The Un00ver website highlights how the tool has been extensively tested on a variety of iOS devices in several different software versions. The site also mentions that the jailbreak tool is compatible with all devices running between iOS 11.0 and iOS 13.5.

As for security, the unc0ver website says it uses “native system sandbox exceptions” so that “security remains intact while allowing access to jailbreak files.”

Before the unc0ver jailbreak tool was released, the only way to jailbreak devices up to ‌iPhone‌ 8 and ‌iPhone‌ X was using the “checkra1n” tool.

The latest Unc0ver jailbreak tool can now be downloaded from its website.