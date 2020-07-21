Jake Marisnick of the Mets in danger of missing opening day

The depth of the Mets' open field could be tested with Jake Marisnick dealing with the strain of the left hamstrings.

The outfielder did not play in the pair of exhibition games against the Yankees over the weekend and was not in the lineup again Monday for the Mets' in-school game.

With Friday's opening day game against the Braves at Citi Field fast approaching, Marisnick's status is in question.

Manager Luis Rojas called Marisnick's situation "day to day" and said he participated in the simulated game on Sunday at Citi Field, when Jacob deGrom had his final set-up before the first game.

He has still been able to practice hitting and do defensive work, according to Rojas.

Marisnick, 29, came in the offseason in an exchange with the Astros in exchange for a pair of minor league players and is expected to provide a defensive improvement in the middle, either by splitting time with Brandon Nimmo or as a replacement in the late inning, essentially replacing Juan Lagares as a right-handed hitter off the bench.

Rojas said the latest spring 2.0 intra-boxer games will play a big role in how the Mets put the finishing touches on their roster and that decisions have yet to be made.

"We are definitely closer," Rojas said of presenting an Opening Day list. "I feel like we're moving in the right direction. I know Friday (against the Braves) is there, but these three games (including Monday) are really important."

They are still working on how they will divide the 30-man roster in terms of pitchers and position players.

Right-hander Walker Lockett was placed on the disabled list with lower back pain, but Rojas said he is better, but still needs to increase his shooting count.

"He's in a good place right now," said the manager. "He is progressing. He is increasing. He is right behind the rest of the group."

Lockett participated in the simulated game on Sunday, and Rojas said he "believed" he pitched.

Michael Conforto and Jeff McNeil were hit by pitches on Monday, but they both seemed to be fine.

Wilson Ramos was not with the team again on Monday, Rojas said Sunday's receiver was "dealing with a personal matter." Tomas Nido, Rene Rivera and Ali Sanchez are the other receivers in the camp.

Rivera hit a home run with Steven Matz on Monday and is excited to return with the Mets.

"I am happy to have the opportunity to join the list," said Rivera. "I enjoy being here with the Mets. What happens, happens. "

Rojas said Rivera is in very good shape and "looks like a new man with the work he did upon entering the camp."

Pete Alonso will be on the microphone for the MLB YouTube channel on Friday and throughout the season, a source confirmed.

Alonso agreed in the spring to place a microphone inside first base at Citi Field to capture conversations between Alonso and the opposing players. Those chats would later be played to fans on various media platforms. Alonso said MLB approached him with the proposal.

First baseman discussed the possibility of participating in a similar project during spring training.

"Just because everyone asks," What did you talk about at first base? "Alonso said during the spring.

Now you are taking the next step and you will use the microphone.

Dom Smith continues to hit in spring 2.0 practice and Rojas wants to find ways to get him into the bat during the season.

"It has been solid," Rojas said of Smith, who can complete at the start and on the left. "He's feeling it. He's smooth at the plate. I've definitely been thinking about different things. His versatility is going to help and having the DH will also. We want to keep him there." The Mets added more cardboard fans in the stands at the left field line at Citi Field.

