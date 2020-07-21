Jamaican Lottery Winner Claims $ 95 Million Dressed As Darth Vader

A man in Jamaica raised $ 95 million in jackpots dressed as Darth Vader.

According to The Jamaica Gleaner, the man, who says "W. Brown", used the costume to keep his identity a secret as a protective measure of his safety and newly found fortune.

Simone Clarke-Cooper, assistant vice president of Group Corporate Communications at Supreme Ventures Limited, told the Daily Star that it's not uncommon for people to hide their identities after hitting a windfall, particularly in counties with high crime rates,

VIRGINIAN WOMAN WINS NEAR A GRAND PRIZE OF $ 200G IN THE SCRATCH LOTTERY TICKET AFTER THE GROOM ARGUMENT WITH THE BOYFRIEND

"Unfortunately, Jamaica is not like other markets. In other markets, they don't necessarily do it, but here I think they choose to do it to stay safe. We are not going to tell them not to do it because their safety is also of utmost importance to us, ”he said.

Bitcoin scammers mined $ 24 million in 2020 alone: ​​report

"People come in their own costumes. They generally don't need our help and they are generally very creative, maybe beyond anything we can imagine or imagine, and it has been very effective over the years. "

Another Jamaican resident, known as "N. Gray," collected his $ 180 million Super Lotto jackpot two years ago wearing a smiley emoji mask.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

W. Brown, who bought the winning ticket at the Di Endz Sports Bar in May Pen, said he wants to use the money to help those closest to him.

"Life has always been very hard," he told the Gleaner. "I come from a poor family, sometimes I couldn't attend school because my parents didn't have it, but I told myself that God will help me one day so that I can help my family."