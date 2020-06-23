Jamaican rum: Give us the real funk

(CNN) – As the weather warms up, many drinkers instinctively start looking for bottles of rum. Long associated with tropical climates, the category conjures up images of sugary sweet cocktails, bright hues and best drunk on a beach.

This response is justifiable. Most of the rum available in the United States is born in the Caribbean. And the vast majority of it is distilled from molasses, largely reaching daiquiris, mai tais and coladas.

Jamaica-made rum continues the old-school distillation methods. DANIEL SLIM / AFP via Getty Images

But in Jamaica, the spirit assumes a quality that is best enjoyed on its own. It is the result of the island's unique traditions, dating back centuries.

For fans of this particular style, sweetness is not what they are looking for. No. They want funk, a penetrating explosion of aromas and flavors known locally as "hogo." Like many of life's great wonders, it evades easy description. However, once you hold it, it's hard to let go.

A funky profile

"Hogo is a different and impossible to lose earthly character," explains Joy Spence, teacher at the Appleton Estates blender. "It creates a flavor profile that is different from any other in the world. This goes back to our origin and homeland."

More technically, it is due to complex chemical compounds known as esters.

And you are quite familiar with them, whether you realize it or not. They are responsible for the aromas and flavors associated with most fruits. You can smell its impact on any popular perfume or cologne.

And they are a by-product of alcohol production. So when you choose familiar food notes in a beer or alcohol (bananas, pineapples, pears), it is not a coincidence; they probably have specific esters in common.

At Long Pond Distillery in northern Jamaica, great care is taken to produce a full-bodied, flavor-rich spirit. Courtesy of Maison Ferrand.

Since at least the middle of the 19th century, Jamaican rum manufacturers have defended the fermentation and distillation techniques that concentrate these compounds.

"If a rum is not rich and full of these flavors, Jamaicans call it & # 39; silent spirit & # 39;", a pejorative term according to Alexandre Gabriel, founder of Plantation Rum.

He owns the Long Pond distillery in the north-central section of the island, where sugarcane agriculture and rum distillation have occurred in parallel since 1753. "Esters are the true source of flavor and are they feed on alcohol, but they are very complicated and complex. "

To encourage his constant cultivation, Gabriel has several tools at his disposal. For one, the distillery maintains wood fermenters compared to the industry standard for stainless steel.

It imparts a higher degree of funk to the molasses, as it is converted to alcohol. Adding several days to the fermentation period also allows esters more time to form.

It is a more expensive method that larger operations deliberately avoid. But the real secret sauce is something called dunder – the liquid that remains after distillation, which is returned to the fermenters to improve flavor development.

Secret sauce

Some distilleries take that improvement a step further, literally and figuratively.

Just outside the brewery, the dunder, along with other seemingly useless production debris, is dumped into an indescribable trench. This is the mud pit. And while it may not seem like much, it is a breeding ground for the bacteria and acids that supercharge the esterification. Its exact ingredients are jealously guarded by any distiller.

"You feed it with organic materials like the cane stem and leftovers from the old fermentation (known as dunder)," says Gabriel. "But I would be in big trouble if I said more than that."

You can tour a Jamaican rum distillery, but you probably won't be able to get a close-up look at the mud pit which is a key part of rum making. Dan Biondi

In fact, don't expect this part of the production to feature on your next tour of the Jamaican distillery. It's not that it's not worth seeing. Depending on how geeky you are about spirits, it could be the most attractive aspect of the entire visit. But rarely would a distiller feel comfortable exhibiting this part of the production to outsiders.

The mysteries surrounding its spread only rival those of its origins.

"I'm not sure anyone knows for sure how it started," admits Wayne Curtis, author of "And a Bottle of Rum" and an expert on the history of the spirit.

"This is speculation, but the surplus is likely to have been placed in a waste pit near the distillation because, seriously, who wants to transport those things to the fields? He referred to himself, and at some point, Someone noticed that it had become acidic and sour and could help a subsequent fermentation that had become slow. The results were … interesting. "

Mud and molasses

Through a stroke of serendipity, the mud finally returned to active production, along with the newly fermented molasses. "The adjustment started and resulted in distinctive flavors," Curtis reasons. "And so it was formalized as part of the process."

Today, manure assumes an almost spiritual meaning for those in charge of managing it. Among them are the Hampden, New Yarmouth and Long Pond distilleries, the last of which Gabriel reopened in 2017 after almost five years of inactivity.

Long Pond, which Alexandre Gabriel reopened in 2017 after almost five years of dormancy, relies on the manure pit to help with the spirit fermentation process. Courtesy of Maison Ferrand.

According to Gabriel, the locals had been feeding the mud pit, keeping it alive even when the adjoining distillery remained closed. After a fire started in July 2018, Gabriel remembers 30 firefighters working to save the property, and specifically to protect the mud pit. He survived unharmed.

The rum bottled here now has a number on its back label, an "ester count" measured by gas chromatography. Plantation 2018's launch, Xaymaca Special Dry, shows 156 grams per hectoliter. In comparison, the sharpest entries in the category can rise to 1000 g / hL.

In Gabriel's words, "Drinking those things is like going to an AC / DC concert and standing right next to the stack of speakers."

Appleton Estate, meanwhile, has always preferred a more balanced approach. Avoiding the use of manure entirely, the house style features a full bouquet of citrus produced through past distillation methods.

Old school methods

While other parts of the world moved towards the most efficient column throughout the 19th century, Jamaicans were left with their cumbersome copper pots. The hardware was more expensive to operate but retained the heavier, funkier notes they preferred. You can see the team in action as you tour the 270-year-old distillery.

Wood fermenters, unlike the stainless steel industry standard, are alive and well in the Long Pond distillery. Courtesy of Maison Ferrand.

"The unique shape of our copper pot stills imparts our top orange peel note to each rum," says Spence. After more than 23 years on the job, you can mark it with your eyes closed. "Distillation is a true mix of art and science in which experience and crafts play as important a role as chemistry."

Namely, Jamaicans were finding ways to bottle flavored rum long before the days of lab coats and chromatography.

These complex and sophisticated spirits are no different than the expensive bourbons and scotches that clutter the shelves of today's bottle shops: the most admired neat, on the rocks or with a jet of water.

"A classic example is complete and round to the point of exploding," admires Curtis, "it may taste like something that challenges you to try to tame it."

But you are much more likely to dance with him. As Spence points out, "rum is an intricate part of Jamaican culture." Counting esters, then, could ultimately be useless. Any rum from this part of the world will surely sing with the soul of the island that originated it. And that measure is off the charts.

Everything mentioned here is widely available throughout the United States, especially Appleton, a great brand distributed by Campari. The plantation is more artisanal, but you will still find it in most of the main markets. Hampden Estate and Clarendon are perhaps the most esoteric of those mentioned.