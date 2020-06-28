Jamaica's Governor-General suspends personal use of royal insignia on & # 39; offensive image & # 39;

Governor General Patrick Allen, representative of the British monarchy in Jamaica, made the announcement on Friday. Allen said he is suspending personal use of the Order of Saint Michael and Saint George insignia because of its offensive implications, according to a statement on the governor general's website.
The insignia has the illustration of Saint Michael and Satan on one of its sides, according to the website of the British royal family. The image posted on the Governor General's website and highlighted by Allen shows Satan as a dark-skinned man under the feet of a white archangel and has recently caused anger in Jamaica.

In his statement, Allen said the suspension follows his recognition of the concerns raised by "citizens about the image on the medal, and the growing global rejection of the use of objects that normalize the continued degradation of people of color."

Allen sent a letter to the Chancellor of the Order of Saint Michael and Saint George requesting a revision of the image, recommending that it be "changed to reflect an inclusive image of the shared humanity of all peoples," the statement said.

CNN has reached out to the palace press office for comment, but has yet to receive a response.

The Order of Saint Michael and Saint George recognizes service in a foreign country or in relation to foreign and Commonwealth affairs, as the work of foreign service officers and diplomats, according to the royal website.

