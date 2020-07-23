Jamal Adams: "Bad is wrong!" New York Jets captain criticizes team owner after accusations of racism

The allegations that Johnson made racist statements come as the world of sports plays a major role in the Black Lives Matter movement. The NFL has previously been a hot spot for protests against police brutality, especially when Colin Kaepernick and others began kneeling down during the National Anthem and speaking out against racism.

President Donald Trump has frequently criticized athletes who kneel during the National Anthem, and has faced several athletes who criticized his administration, including inviting several championship teams for the traditional White House visit because of their activism.

Before the allegations came to light, Adams, who joined the Jets in 2017, had suggested that he might want "move on" of the team

Former Jets defensive end Marvin Washington, who played with the team for eight seasons, said on Twitter: "As a former player for that organization (89-97), who lives less than 15 minutes from the stadium, I will not support them or go to more games as long as you're associated with the team. "

After becoming an ambassador, Johnson turned the Jets' day-to-day operations over to his brother and Jets president and CEO Christopher Johnson.

CNN reported Wednesday that Robert Wood "Woody" Johnson, the primary envoy since August 2017 to one of the United States' most important allies, was investigated by the State Department's watchdog after accusations he made racist remarks. and sexist staff and sought to use his government position to benefit the President's personal business in the UK, according to multiple sources.

When asked about the specific allegations reported by CNN, Johnson did not deny them. He called it an "honor of a lifetime" to serve as an ambassador and "to lead the talented and diverse team of the United States Mission in the United Kingdom."

On Wednesday afternoon, Johnson tweeted: "I have followed the ethical rules and requirements of my office at all times. These false claims of callous comments about race and gender are totally inconsistent with my long-standing history and values."

The Jets said in a statement that the team was aware of the report and noted Johnson's denial.

"Since the Johnson family became the owner of the New York Jets, the organization has consistently and actively supported, engaged, and encouraged the development of many different initiatives for social justice, diversity, women, and inclusion," read the release. "These initiatives have been implemented internally and in our community. One of our core principles is to treat employees, players, coaches, and fans with respect and dignity, regardless of race, color, religion, or gender. These principles have been established by The Johnson family, which Woody has implemented in our organization for the past 20 years. "

The NFL said they were aware of the CNN report and referred questions about the allegations to the State Department. A State Department spokesperson called Johnson "a valuable member of the team that has led Mission UK in an honorable and professional manner" and said that "they support Ambassador Johnson and hope he will continue to ensure that our special relationship with the United Kingdom is strong. "

The NFL in particular has played an important role in the social calculation of racism and police brutality.

Last month, four years after Kaepernick, a former San Francisco 49ers quarterback, was ostracized for kneeling down in protest of racism and police brutality, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said he The league should have listened to players earlier about their concerns about racism.

"We, the National Football League, condemn racism and the systematic oppression of blacks," said Goodell. "We, the National Football League, admit that we were wrong not to listen to NFL players earlier and encourage everyone to speak up and protest peacefully.

Goodell did not specifically mention Kaepernick, who has not been offered a contract since 2017. Kaepernick settled a complaint last year against the NFL that alleged teams were colluding to deny him a job.

The commissioner's comments came after several players released a video calling on the league to condemn racism and support the black player.