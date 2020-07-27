Jamal Adams, former Jets star, unhappy with Seahawks' flight

Jamal Adams issued a complaint about his new team less than a day after the Jets switched security unhappy.

"I love you already @Seahawks, but damn, they didn't have to take the boy on a 7am flight … Damn it hahaha," Adams tweeted Sunday night, before quickly removing the post on social media.

The Pro Bowl safety guy is expected to pick up his physique on Monday in Seattle.

While with the Jets, the 24-year-old frequently used social media to express his frustrations with the franchise, which included not getting the large contract extension he felt he deserved.

Adams is on a team-friendly rookie contract with $ 13.45 million remaining until 2021, and therefore did not have much influence on the negotiations.

On Saturday, the Jets traded Adams and a future fourth-round pick to the Seahawks for two first-round picks (2021, 22), a third-round pick in 2021, and safety Bradley McDougald, who will likely replace Adams as the starter. .

Adams seems happy with the exchange on Twitter, regardless of the early flight.