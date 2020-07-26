Jamal Adams is not the first new star Jet Bradley McDougald has replaced

Replacing a star is nothing new to Bradley McDougald.

The security the Jets acquired from the Seahawks as part of the Jamal Adams deal on Saturday was part of the post-Legion defense of Boom in Seattle, taking on roles that were once filled by stars Kam Chancellor and Earl Thomas.

Now, the Jets will look to him to fill the void left by Adams, who has been the team's Most Valuable Player in each of the past two seasons.

McDougald, 29, has played 98 games since joining the league in 2013. He originally signed as a Kansas undrafted free agent with the Chiefs. He then went to the Buccaneers before signing with the Seahawks in 2017.

He has 10 interceptions in his career and has played both places of safety. Last year he had 70 tackles, two interceptions, six passes defended, a forced fumble, a recovered fumble and a half-bag. In Seattle's playoff victory over the Eagles, McDougald had one sack, two loss tackles and 11 total tackles.

McDougald has a reputation as a solid tackler who plays well in the area. The Jets still have Marcus Maye free and Ashtyn Davis is expected to play in the third round by playing in the high school once he acclimates to the NFL.

McDougald is in the final year of his contract and must earn $ 3.6 million this season.