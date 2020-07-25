Jamal Adams' latest extraction job on Jets still unlikely to lead to trade

What's next for Jamal Adams in his drive to get out of town?

Claim that Joe Namath wore faux fur?

Does he drag the Jets Lombardi Trophy behind his car in the parking lot of the team headquarters to George Costanza?

Adams continues to attack everyone with the Jets in an effort to be traded. Two days after shooting owner Woody Johnson on Twitter, he tore coach Adam Gase and general manager Joe Douglas in an incendiary interview with the Daily News.

The Jets have no interest in trading him yet, according to sources. Douglas has said since last year's trade deadline that he will pick up the phone if someone calls, but he still believes he will have to get carried away with an offer to move Adams. He has not given any indication to the Adams camp that he is willing to change it and has not granted his request for permission to seek an exchange.

Adams is using the only influence he has: being a distraction. The Jets still have him under contract for two more years and can use the franchise tag after that. Once Adams realized that a contract extension was not going to come, he began taking photos on social media and now in an official interview.

Adams claims the Jets lied to him and promised him a new deal this offseason. A source familiar with the talks said Douglas met with Adams' agent Kevin Conner at the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama, in January. The Jets knew Adams wanted a contract extension this offseason, but they weren't sure until that meeting what he was looking for in a new deal. Then it became clear that Adams was seeking to be the highest-paid player on the team, overshadowing the annual average value of C.J. Mosley's $ 17 million a season. The Jets viewed Mosley's contract differently because he got it on the open market after fulfilling his rookie pact with the Ravens rather than getting an early three-year extension on a five-year contract, as Adams was requesting.

Douglas made no promise about a contract extension, according to the source, but agreed to submit his request to the property. The next time the two sides spoke was in February and Conner was told that the Jets were going to focus on free agency and the draft and would expect more contract talks.

At the same time, Douglas praised Adams publicly, saying he wanted Adams to be a "Jet for life" in the exploration combine.

The COVID-19 pandemic hit in March, changing the NFL economy, which played a role in the Jets' decision-making about long-term contracts. Adams decided not to participate in the low season virtual show in April. Then in May, the Jets informed Conner that they were not offering an extension to Adams at the time. There was no set timeline for future discussions, but they agreed to keep the lines of communication open.

Adams was unhappy. It was then that things broke between the two sides and Adams began to express his discontent on social media and requested the exchange, providing the Jets with a list of teams he would like to play for.

Adams has now also put Gase in his sights, saying he is part of the reason he wants to be changed and questioning his leadership. It's pretty transparent that Adams is just trying to irritate the Jets enough to get him moved, and Gase is an easy target. If you had a problem with Gase last season, why did you seek an extension with the team in the first place? Why did you tweet "I want to be in New York" in January?

The Jets have internally questioned whether Adams really wants to be on the team since last year. The Jets are 16-32 in Adams' three years and the loss has worn him down. His list of teams he would like to be traded to shows that he wants to go to a winning organization instead of trying to make the Jets one. It has become clear now that he no longer wants to be with the Jets.

So where does it go from here? Adams said he will report to training camp on Tuesday. Being back with your teammates can calm things down or it could still be a distraction. Can you think of an injury like Jalen Ramsey did with the Jaguars last year to sit down? Are you still shooting at Gase and Douglas?

This drama is not over. Stay tuned.