Jamal Adams still 'wants to be' with Jets

Despite his public demands to be traded, Le’Veon Bell believes his teammate Jamal Adams wants to stay with the Jets. The couple had a "big talk" on Thursday.

"I think he wants to be [with the Jets]. I just think he wants to be paid, ”Bell said on Hot 97 radio on Friday. "I think he is in the same situation as I was three years ago. He is a young player. He has been at the top of the game, playing at a high level and feels like" Dang, I just want to be compensated. "

Adams has two years left on his rookie contract, but has been frustrated by the lack of progress in a new deal with the Jets. He formally demanded a trade last month and has publicly said he is "trying to" be traded to the Cowboys. He has also taken the lawsuits to Twitter, apparently declaring that he will not play for the Jets again when he told his co-insurance Marcus Maye that he "will miss playing with you."

Bell, who was infamously absent from the entire 2018 season due to his doubts about his Steelers contract, is not opposed to Adams' antics.

"No. Hell no. You deserve every dollar you're asking for," Bell said. "Everything he asks for, he deserves."