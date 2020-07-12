Jamal Crawford is network ready after a baffling hiatus

Jamal Crawford is the oldest player in the Orlando bubble, so old that he can remember Isiah Thomas leading the Knicks.

At 40, the new Nets signatory will add leadership, versatility, shooting, and perhaps some base game. Remember, this exhausted Nets squad is likely to start two-way player Chris Chiozza as point guard when the restart begins July 31 against the Magic.

The Nets are Crawford's ninth team.

"The Knicks were one of my favorite places to play, just the energy from New York fans in general is incredible," Crawford told The Post in an email. "I'm sure with the Nets, that energy is also incredible. The fans in that area are very passionate and very knowledgeable."

Orlando is a long way from Brooklyn and the gyms will be empty. But if Crawford lights up Disney World, the former Knicks combo could hit the Nets' roster next season, when Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, Spencer Dinwiddie, and Caris LeVert return to compete for an NBA title.

"My wife changed my diet a few years ago, and that was huge," said Crawford, explaining his longevity. "And I'm falling in love with the game. I didn't turn 40. I turned 20 twice."

COVID-19 research claims that Crawford may be at greater risk than his younger peers. Following NBA rules, he is in the midst of a six-day quarantine in Orlando before he can be cleared to practice on Wednesday.

"Obviously, when you go in, you see COVID-19 cases increasing in this area," said Crawford. "But I felt comfortable after learning more about the bubble plan."

After the Nets' third practice Saturday, hosted in a hotel ballroom, forward Rodions Kurucs said, "How old is he now, 40, 41? We will have to take care of him and make sure he is good, that he is healthy and then he will join us. "

The last time Crawford played an NBA game, his 1,326th, he racked up 51 points in the Suns' 2018-19 season finale. But he didn't get the sixth man of the year to be re-signed for this season until the Nets needed him as a replacement player with a tattered roster.

"I have no idea what my role will be, but whatever it is, I will try to do my best," Crawford said. "I am grateful to the Nets for the opportunity."

Signed as a free agent by Thomas, Crawford played for the Knicks at their best, from 2004-09 when the Nets were in New Jersey. Crawford averaged 17.6 points as Knick.

"I'm really really excited because he's the sixth best man in the NBA," said Kurucs. "I am definitely excited to share some experience with him, and he will share some experience with me."

Nets acting coach Jacque Vaughn noted that Crawford was the prototype double-guard when it wasn't good to be. Is now.

"Without a doubt, the versatility used to be negative," Vaughn said. "The combo at 1, 2 and 3, 4, you were trying to figure out how to place the boys, and I think it's more in line with the versatility of playing different lineups and putting the boys in different positions on the floor and challenge the defense. So we'll try to take advantage of that combo. "

Crawford's ability to handle the point could take pressure off Chiozza, the University of Florida's 5-foot-11-foot product now tentatively found as a starting point guard with Dinwiddie and Irving sidelined. The 24-year-old only entered the rotation in the last five games before closing and appeared in 21 contests.

"He is a veteran who has been in this league for as long as I can remember," Chiozza said of Crawford. "Of course, I'm going to try to choose his brain as much as I can, basketball-related things, off the court, everything I can learn from him if I can improve on my own." I heard that he is a very good mentor and a great guy. I am looking forward to meeting him and having a conversation and learning as much as I can at this time that we have gathered. "

Chiozza said he was with the starting unit at Friday's practice games.

"I hope to play the same way I played before the break, if not better," he said.

During his unsigned period, Crawford admitted that it was "puzzling to me." Now Crawford has a real chance of being the same spark plug that he was like Knick.