Jamal Crawford is iffy for the Nets' restart opener, his conditioning is unlikely to accelerate in time to face the Magic on Friday. If that's the case, expect even more responsibility to build up over your staunch trio of Caris LeVert, Jarrett Allen, and Joe Harris.

"I will get in touch with the performance team and see exactly where we are with Jamal. My inclination right now is that we will continue to build him, and he may not be ready to play (against Orlando)," interim coach Jacque Vaughn said.

"That is a part of what we have preached from the beginning to put these guys in a position to perform and maintain performance during our time here." That is an excellent example of how we are seeing the big picture. "

LeVert has been tasked not only with being the Nets' best weapon, but also getting out of his comfort zone and leading this decimated group.

"He has done a great job leading the team. I don't think he has been tasked with this type of task before," Allen said. "Now he has taken on this great role, and is reaching out to himself as himself. He is not trying to be someone he is not, he can still lead us while still being himself."

When Vaughn took over when Brooklyn parted ways with Kenny Atkinson in March, the players realize that, to some extent, they are playing for their work.

"For Jacque, we are all super willing to play for him, we are super ready to give him a limb," Allen said.

"He's always been there. He's always been the coach-player, he's always been someone we can talk to, he's always been someone to drop everything and come onto the field just to bounce back for us. So to get out there and play hard already Whether it's for his job or not, we're going to play hard for him anyway. "

The Nets are not committed to knowing if replacement player Donta Hall will be ready to play on Friday. But Allen insists that his endorsement will surprise people when he finally hits the field.

"He has more experience than people think," said Allen. "He has a jump shot, he knows where to be on defense, so you guys are going to get more out of what people think."

Rodions Kurucs is likely with a bruised left hip sustained in the final scrimmage.

Tyler Johnson responded to a negative story on social media, saying it is a tactic he uses to light up.

"I do it by myself," Johnson said. “You look for little things just to lock yourself up again. … You are not willing to necessarily prove that an individual is wrong, but you are aware that there are doubts about your ability to play the game. If that doesn't feed you as a player or as a competitor, then you're probably in the wrong occupation. "