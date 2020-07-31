Jamal Crawford talks about the future of the Nets, Tom Thibodeau, the death of Kobe Bryant

As the NBA reboots its season, Jamal Crawford, the league's oldest player and one of the newest Nets, plays one-on-one with Steve Serby, talking about his new team, his old team in town and how it stayed. in the league so long

Q: How do you see the Nets with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving next season?

A: It will be incredible, because they say that these guys are two superpowers that unite with a lot of very, very good players. They have a true friendship and I think that will be the root of everything. I think they can solve anything only in their true friendship. And there will be good and bad times, right, over the course of a season? Whatever it is, they will solve it.

Q: So that makes you a championship contender, correct?

A: I would say … yes, absolutely.



Q: How would you like to be a part of that?

A: Oh, that would be amazing to me because those are two of my closest friends in the league, who I haven't played with, but I just have a genuine friendship. I'm just trying to stay in the moment, appreciate this opportunity.

Q: What did you think of Kyrie pledging $ 1.5 million to help pay WNBA players who chose not to participate?

A: That doesn't surprise me, to be honest with you. Ky is always doing something. Think about the things you have done, from things with social justice, things with the WNBA, to things that happened with the pandemic. He was never one of those who said, "Hey, I did this, this, or that." Kyrie does many things that people may not know.

Q: Jarrett Allen?

A: The first thing that comes to mind is that he will be a great star man for years to come. And he will not be the great traditional man of 20 and 10 stars. It can be 14 or 15 and 10 and five blocks and two steals. I think he is a great prototypical man in the NBA today. He is very young, he is very curious, he asks questions, he is very attentive.

Q: Why can Caris LeVert be special?

A: His humility. Always ask questions, always try to learn. His work ethic … (Tuesday) night we were exercising at 11 at night. You can do some of everything on the court. He is selfless. I really think it is a cross between Penny Hardaway and Joe Johnson.

Q: Coach Jacque Vaughn?

A: I really like him a lot, I like his approach, I like his energy, I like how he conducts his business, I like how he knows how to have fun. Everyone on this team knows that he cares.

Q: Your message to Nets fans?

A: For now, stay with us, and the future is very, very bright.

Q: How do you think Tom Thibodeau will do as coach of the Knicks?

A: Obviously, being familiar with that market, I think it will be prepared, I think it will develop the culture and I think it will bring strong leadership. They will be very professional, for sure.

Q: Why did you exclude yourself from the T-Wolves?

A: Even though we made the playoffs, it was not a pleasant environment for me. I've talked to guys who have really enjoyed the whole situation playing for Thibs. You just have to ask, I guess, the people who played for him for several years.

Q: World Wide Wes?

A: I have known him since he was in high school.

Q: How are you going to help the Knicks?

A: relationships. Wes knows everyone. And no one I know has anything bad to say about it. And that is difficult to do in this business. So respected on many levels. He just has great character. I think it brings a legitimate perspective that people really look at, so it will be a great asset.

Q: Leon Rose

A: I love it. I've never worked with him, but I've known him since he was with the Bulls because Rick Brunson was a mentor to me on that team and he was with Leon, so I had a chance to meet Leon and be around. much. I love this guy.

Q: Your message to Knicks fans?

A: I think the plan is underway to really move forward. I think they really are on the right track. His future is bright.

Q: Why did this country take so long to discover that Black Lives Matter is important?

A: That is a great question. I'm not sure they took so long to find out; I think it took them a long time to tackle it head-on. They've known for a while that they've been hiding behind the fact that it's not really affecting everyone else right now. But now it's to the point where it's undeniable, to the point where you can't turn the other way. Either you are part of the solution or you are part of the problem.

Q: Does that piss you off because it took so long, or maybe relieved that he's finally here?

Somewhat. It's as if modern lynching isn't necessary for everyone to say, "Oh no, this has gone too far." Why do you know what? A lot of lynchings happen that weren't caught on video, so I didn't necessarily play a chord because people say, "Oh, I didn't see it. I heard it, or I read it," but seeing it, it really struck a chord. Even me To this day, my wife always says this: When I drive a car and the police are around, she says I tense up, and I really do. I have a license, I have registration, everything is fine, but it's just the fact of that at a certain point, sometimes they can do whatever they want and say, "Oh, this happened, or this did not happen, or this guy tried to pull out a gun." All those things play in my mind, and they always have. and no amount of money or fame or anything could change that personally.

Even as a younger man, sometimes flying first class, it's true, people look and feel something when they walk to their seats or when they sit down, just that feeling almost like "What are you doing here?" It's a real thing, and that's only on a smaller level.

Q: Why did you choose to wear EQUAL on the back of your shirt?

A: Because at the end of the day, isn't that what we all want? Not seeing a color, not seeing the financial statement, not seeing man versus woman, not seeing anything. We all just want to be seen as equals.

Q: In all your years watching NBA players and playing in the NBA, was there someone who reminded you of you?

A: As a child, I used to ask people, "Who do I play with?" And they said, "Well, you have a little bit of him and a little bit of him, and maybe a little bit of him." That was the most daunting thing, because I wonder, "How am I going to get to this higher level if I don't play like anyone who plays there?" So now I'm a little thankful for the fact that I still don't play like anyone else when it comes to style.

Q: How would you describe your style?

A: Twenty years, I have never been asked that! I would describe my style as fluid … entertaining … smooth somehow … a little crazy, a little crazy.

Q: How crazy?

A: Only the shot attempts: "I can't believe I tried that." I would say that my style is unique. "It is not for everyone", I also understand it.

Q: Adjectives for your mentality on the court.

A: Killer … aggressive.

Q: How about fearless?

A: Oh, that's definitely one, yeah, I'm so brave on the court.

Q: What makes you fearless on the court?

A: A long time ago, I saw a quote from Michael Jordan, such as: "Work ethic removes fear." And for me, I know that I have worked on every shot I have tried, I have worked on it thousands and thousands and thousands of times. And even if you fail it doesn't mean you will miss the next one. Even Stephon Marbury, the last thing he said to me (2017), was "Stay brave." You must have liked that part of me.

Q: Your reaction when (then GM) Donnie Walsh traded you out of the Knicks in 2008?

A: I was in shock, I was hurt. That was the first time they changed me. At the time, he was averaging over 20 points, and Zach Randolph did the same, and it was the best start in the past 10 years. He had been there with so many depressed years, he wanted to be loyal and be there when things changed, and to be part of the reason, he did not want to run alone because of the challenge. I get it: 2010 (LeBron's free agency) was coming up, and Zach and I did our best.

Q: You've played for 20 head coaches, Doc Rivers is among your favorites?

A: Doc never used what I did not do well against me. He raised what I did well. What I learned about myself is that I enjoy playing for the guys who actually played the game, whether it's Isiah (Thomas), Mike Woodson, Doc or Vinny Del Negro or Herb Williams.

Q: How did you hear about the Kobe tragedy?

A: My son plays on a basketball team and was talking to one of the other parents, who actually has a daughter, and he said, "Hey, I'm going to miss the boys' basketball challenge this weekend because I'm going to take my daughter to Mamba Academy. Hello, if I see Kobe, I will tell him that I know you. " I said, "Man, it's great. Great guy."

Q: Then your friend called Sunday when you were at the gym watching the boys' game.

A: The first thing I think of is like, "Oh, he ran into Kobe, I'm about to talk to Kobe and catch up." And then he tells me the news, and this was before it was public, because he was actually on the premises. But he did not have all the details about how he passed away. … My wife came out and checked me out. I started to cry, tears fell down her face.

Q: Kobe once rearranged his plans at the last minute to see you play on your pro-am.

A: It meant everything. I considered him a safe friend.

Q: What was it like to play against him?

A: You never played against a better player.

Q: The night you scored 52 points in the Outfield it was your favorite Knicks memory.

A: I've scored 50 other times, but that was the hottest night of my life, even in a workout, a summer game, whatever … with everyone watching, in the most famous arena in the world. I was 52 and I came out with seven minutes to go, which could easily have been a 65-point game, that's how hot it was. That's Isiah (Thomas) calling great plays, that's Stephon (Marbury) passing the ball, Nate (Robinson) passing the ball, David Lee, Channing Frye, Q-Rich (Quentin Richardson), those guys have opened up for me.

Q: Winning the sixth man of the year three times.

A: I never saw it like, "Hello, I want to be one of the best banking players of all time." But I got tired of being known as a good player on bad teams. The course of my career changed a bit and that was year 10.

Q: How well did you meet Tom Brady in Michigan?

A: The manager of our basketball team at the time was very close to Tom, they grew up together in California. When Tom was backing up, he said, "Man, they just need to play Tom more, I'm telling you."

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bdrAlwqkdrg (/ embed)

Q: What NBA dreams did you have when you were a kid?

A: I used to collect collectible cards. I could tell you about any player, because I collected cards. I spent a lot of time on the basketball court, especially on the blacktop. At the time, if you were lucky enough to get on the court with the adults, they were teaching you a bit as we went along. You learned to be able to play without basketball, you knew you weren't going to make it, but maybe one shot per game, so you'd better be picked up. Here I am 12, 13 years old playing against adult men. … used to sneak into NBA games. Sometimes I would come in very early and see guys working before the game, playing music on the speakers. At the time, I'm like, "Oh, this is the music that NBA players are listening to, I have to go home to listen to it so I can have a better chance of getting to the NBA," not knowing I was just a DJ. from the house playing whatever was there. I dreamed it for so long. Everyone knows that if you saw me, you saw me with a basketball, regardless of age, where I was. If I flew on a plane, basketball was my carry-on luggage, if I went to the mall, I would have a basketball, I would go to sleep with the basketball next to me on my bed.

Q: What were your favorite collectible cards?

A: It was a random pack, so I learned as many players through it. You were lucky if you received a card from Michael Jordan or Magic Johnson or Isiah Thomas. That was kind of weird. So I was able to learn so many different players, and their jersey numbers and the college they attended and the city they were from and their height and weight, and then I started to admire these players. … An expensive card that was really pretty would double-wrap so it wouldn't fold. It had everything in a science. Basically I had a folder with plastic spaces to put cards in there too. I had them all in teams: all my New York Knicks cards would go in this section, all my Chicago Bulls in this section, all the way down.

Q: The Crawsover League in your native Seattle.

A: We have had so many great players come to play, and they do it for free. The magic is that you never know who you are going to see every weekend because we have surprise guests. I've really invested in Shoot 360, it's where basketball meets technology, it's the future of training. And then I was working with Detlef Schemp and Bill Russell with the Erase The Hate cause raising money for nonprofits across the country.

Q: Three dinner guests.

A: Barack Obama; Jay Z; Michael Jordan.

Q: Favorite movie.

A: Coming to America.

Q: favorite actor.

To: Denzel Washington.

Q: Favorite actress.

To: Halle Berry.

Q: favorite food.

A: salmon and salad.

Q: How much longer do you want to play?

A: while I can.

Q: Would training or being a GM one day attract you?

A: GM would be amazing because now I love to play fake GM. Or probably go into transmission, one of the two.

Q: What are you most proud of in your career?

A: That I could always adjust.

Q: The key to your longevity?

A: Staying in love with the game, when you fall in love with the game, you are willing to take cold baths, you are willing to receive acupuncture, you are willing to stay fit, you are willing to do everything that comes with it. It still feels like I'm living a dream. I'm just going to enjoy this moment, and enjoy it while it lasts, and try to help us get to these playoffs and make some noise.

Q: Is it true that life begins at 40?

A: I turned 20 twice, so I don't know how 40 feels.