James Baker, George Shultz, Ted Halstead: Carbon tariff needed to combat climate change

As our nation responds to the economic devastation of the COVID-19 pandemic A well-designed climate policy can strengthen the recovery of the United States and improve its strategic position in the world. Our bipartisan carbon dividend solution, backed by a broad coalition of supporters, is ideal for this moment.

It will be difficult enough to reverse today's economic crisis and ease the misery that many Americans are experiencing without adding costly or ill-conceived climate policies. An effective policy must improve, not hinder, a national economy that is currently being devastated by the pandemic. It should also promote the competitiveness of American companies, compel China and India to do their fair share, and position the United States to win the clean energy race.

Our solution to this critical challenge is a national carbon neutral income tax that reduces US carbon dioxide emissions. USA Halfway through 2035 and return all proceeds raised directly to all Americans.

LABELS OF THE TRUMP ENVIRONMENTAL GROUP AS THE MOST DIRECT AS OF ALL TIME

Preferred by economists and business leaders, a well-designed and gradually increasing carbon tariff is the most cost-effective climate solution. But instead of allowing Congress to spend the proceeds of such a fee on the projects it chooses, the money would be returned to American families in the form of a quarterly dividend. A carbon tariff that does not grow the government or drain the economy is not a tax in its truest form.

More from Opinion

Our carbon dividend proposal would benefit those most devastated by the growing economic recession. To cushion the initial economic blow from the pandemic, Republicans and Democrats quickly agreed to send direct cash payments to low- and middle-income families. But such payments can be financed by debt only for a time.

Our plan would maintain direct payments to all American families in the long term and in a fully funded manner. Most families, and especially the most vulnerable, would benefit financially from this climate solution.

To further stimulate the economy, our plan calls for lessening the current regulatory regime that will hamper the ability of American industry to respond to the current crisis. An increasing carbon tariff that reduces emissions to the required scale and speed allows us to safely and responsibly replace regulations that would no longer be necessary.

Such a COVID-era climate policy will therefore provide the predictability that companies need to make the kinds of long-term investments that will be a critical aspect of an economic rebound.

Unleashed by these regulations, American ingenuity will return our country to its former position as the world's leading energy innovator. The United States now occupies a distant quarter behind China, Germany, and Japan in the production, export, and installation of solar panels, wind turbines, and batteries.

Just as dominance in the information technology revolution underpinned America's economic dynamism and job growth in the past two decades, dominating the clean technology revolution will be equally important in the future. Falling behind in the clean energy race jeopardizes not only our economic strength but also our broader national interest.

No less important, our climate policy promotes the competitiveness of US companies. USA And the relocation of manufacturing jobs. Although US industries produce less carbon per unit than many of its competitors in other countries, current US policy does not take advantage of this advantage.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR OPINION BULLETIN

Indeed, we subsidize less carbon-efficient manufacturing in China and elsewhere, and invite "carbon dumping" by nations with laxer environmental standards. In a world of lower oil prices, reversing this situation will be even more important to protect and improve the competitiveness of our companies.

The best way to level the playing field and monetize the United States' carbon advantage is to impose carbon tariffs on imports from countries without a similar climate program, all as part of a comprehensive US climate strategy. USA Such a policy could help the United States regain its historic position at the forefront of the world table, thereby promoting our economic and geopolitical interests at the same time.

Convincing other leading emitters like China and India to effectively reduce their carbon emissions is a difficult task. However, the proposed tariffs would force China and India to follow suit or face economic sanctions.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In addition to accelerating economic recovery, our plan provides a common sense path that addresses America's toughest challenge: the political dysfunction that is wrecking our country. Unfortunately, during this time of national calamity, when internal cohesion is critically important, the partisan gap seems to widen even further.

The plan we are proposing is not a political panacea. But it is the only approach supported by Democrats, Republicans, environmentalists, and industrialists who rarely agree on anything today. It is the perfect climate solution for the growth of the COVID era.

George P. Shultz was Secretary of State (1982-89) and Secretary of the Treasury (1972-74).

Ted Halstead is President and CEO of the Climate Leadership Council.