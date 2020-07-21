James Bettcher tries to follow Steve Spagnuolo's path back to the NFL

James Bettcher is back on the Steve Spagnuolo Plan.

The idea simply means something very different now than it did two years ago.

Bettcher, who spent the past two seasons as the Giants' defensive coordinator, is not a coach, consultant, or analyst for any team, but he will use the season similarly to how Spagnuolo used his gap year in 2018, The Post has learned.

After being fired by the Giants, Spagnuolo chose the brains of training friends at various locations and incorporated new information into his methods so that he would be rejuvenated when the Kansas City Chiefs needed a defensive coordinator. The plan will be more difficult to follow this year with coronavirus guidelines that limit the entry of strangers to the team's facilities.

Spagnuolo was credited by coach Andy Reid and the star players for his great role in the Chiefs Super Bowl winning career and should be near the top of the list of second-chance head coach candidates in 2021 as the victory continue.

Bettcher, now 42, was one of the league's rising young assistants when he chose the Giants over the Titans in January 2018. He was freshly led by the Arizona Cardinals defense to three consecutive finals in the top 10 , but was not retained by a new boss. Coach Steve Wilks after Bruce Arians temporarily retired.

Sports Illustrated likened Bettcher to the young Los Angeles Rams phenomenon Sean McVay, and it seemed that the Giants were his springboard to the head coach, just as they were before for Spagnuolo. Two years and a Super Bowl victory in his first stint as the Giants' defensive coordinator landed Spagnuolo in charge of the Rams in 2009.

But the Giants' defense relied on too many slow-growing, under-talented youngsters during the Bettcher era, finishing the past two seasons 24th and 25th in yards allowed and 23rd and 30th in points allowed. . Bettcher should be a more attractive coordinating candidate in 2021, when his resume can be judged overall rather than last.

Here's a look at where other outgoing members of the 2019 Giants coaching staff resurface:

Head coach Pat Shurmur: Offensive coordinator for the Denver Broncos, after five teams asked about hiring him for his fourth OC job in his career.

Offensive coordinator Mike Shula: Quarterback coach for the Broncos. He and Shurmur had never worked together before the Giants, but they liked each other and Shurmur brought him along.

Coach Lunda Wells finishes tight: The trainer of tight ends for jeans. He had been the assistant coach to the oldest Giants, starting in 2012.

Running Coach Craig Johnson: Offensive analyst at the University of Maryland, where he trained between 1997 and 1999.

Offensive Line Coach Hal Hunter: Do not train in 2020.

Offensive assistant Ryan Roeder: Offensive analyst at Penn State University, after a seven-year stint working primarily with the Giants' quarterbacks.

Back defensive coach Everett Withers: Offensive analyst at the University of Texas, where he is one of three former Ohio state defensive coordinators, along with head coach Tom Herman and DC Chris Ash.

Assistant defense coach Henry Baker: Defensive coach at Maryland, the school where he played and began his career as a recruiting trainer.

Outside Linebackers Coach Mike Dawson: External linebacker coach at the University of Nebraska, returning to the program where he was defensive line coach in 2018.

Internal linebackers coach Bill McGovern: Nebraska defensive analyst, following Dawson's example.

Defensive Line Coach Gary Emanuel: Do not train in 2020, according to sources.

The Giants retained the coaching staff for their special teams, coordinated by Thomas McGaughey, with assistants Tom Quinn and Anthony Blevins, as well as wide receiver coach Tyke Tolbert, assistant offensive line coach Ben Wilkerson and defensive assistant Bobby Blick.