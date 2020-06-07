James Bond said to be a father in the next & # 39; No Time To Die & # 39;

James Bond has reportedly taken on one of his toughest missions to date: parenthood.

The upcoming "No Time To Die" is expected to introduce the biggest Bond Girl in the film's nearly 60-year history: 007's five-year-old daughter, according to the Mail on Sunday.

"Yes, it's true. Bond is a father," a journalist told the newspaper. "It's the only thing fans would ever expect."

In Daniel Craig's last turn as the most famous spy on the big screen, he plays a loving father to Mathilde, a daughter to Dr. Madeleine Swann, played by French actress Lea Seydoux, according to the British newspaper.

It is just one of the unexpected twists in the film that is said to be "very timely" because it implies that Bond saved the world from a biological pandemic that "is not COVID-19, but is similar," the source said.

The story of parenthood, first revealed in a leaked script sold on eBay, is said to be one of many "awakened" items that Fleabag creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge brought to the outdated character.

"Bond has always managed to charm his way into the hearts and beds of hundreds of beautiful women, seemingly without consequence," the source told the newspaper.

"Making him a father opens up a whole new world in terms of drama and story development," the source said.

"Bond finding out he's a father is an integral part of the plot."

It's just a surprise in a movie "full of twists," the source said.

"Bond seems happy in his new domestic life, but then, of course, they drag him back to save the world," the official said Sunday.

The film, the 25th franchise, will be released in theaters in April, but was delayed until November due to the coronavirus pandemic.