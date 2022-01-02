Specter is a spy movie of the James Bond series. The movie is widely popular among the viewers not only because of the Bond presence but also for its incredible plot and action-packed sequences. The film has grossed over $300 million at the box office and was highly praised by critics. Specter is definitely worth watching!

When did Spectre release?

Specter is the twenty-fourth in the James Bond series. It was released on 26 October 2015.

What happens in Spectre?

The official synopsis of the Spectre reads as follows, “A cryptic message from the past leads James Bond (Daniel Craig) to Mexico City and Rome, where he meets the beautiful widow (Monica Bellucci) of an infamous criminal. After infiltrating a secret meeting, 007 uncovers the existence of the sinister organization SPECTRE. Needing the help of the daughter of an old nemesis, he embarks on a mission to find her. As Bond ventures toward the heart of SPECTRE, he discovers a chilling connection between himself and the enemy (Christoph Waltz) he seeks.” The movie successfully combined spectacular action with an intriguing story which kept the audience on toes from beginning to end. Some might say that it lacks originality compared to earlier movies of 00 agents, but one can hardly argue with great results such as Spectre. Specter is a movie that will not disappoint any fan of the series, and it might even draw new viewers.

Who are in Spectre?

The movie has been directed by Sam Mendes. It stars Daniel Craig as James Bond, agent 007. Christoph Waltz as Ernst Stavro Blofeld will be working beside Craig.

Other members include:

Léa Seydoux as Madeleine Swann,

Naomie Harris as Eve Moneypenny

Dave Bautista as Mr Hinx

Jesper Christensen as Mr. White

Monica Bellucci as Lucia Sciarra

The movie has been produced by Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli.

What is the cast saying about Spectre?

The director Sam Mendes says, ” Spectre is not a movie about Bond chasing Spectre. It’s a movie about Bond being haunted by Spectre.” Daniel Craig says, “Bond is really haunted by his past. He’s trying to get revenge for the death of Vesper (Lynd) and also M (Judi Dench). That’s what makes this film quite different.” Léa Seydoux says, “She’s very enigmatic. She knows how to play games and she doesn’t reveal everything. Even if she falls in love with Bond, there are still some secrets that she keeps.” Naomie Harris says, “Eve has had a huge journey over the last three movies. She started off as just an assistant at MI- Six and now she has all this stuff to deal with.” Monica Bellucci says, “She’s very different from the Spectre women that I’ve known. She is in love with Bond and they have a beautiful relationship full of joy and passion.” Dave Bautista says, “I play Mr Hinx who is Spectre’s muscle – pretty much like Odd Job when he was working for Goldfinger. He doesn’t say much but when he does speak people listen.”

What is special about Spectre?

Specter is full of beautiful locations, stunning action sequences, and of course the iconic cars. The Aston Martin DB-S rolls its way onto the screen once again and there are some great new additions to the Bond family including an amazing Jaguar C-X75. The cast was clearly excited about being a part of Spectre and it really shows on the big screen. Dave Bautista says “I’m so happy with how it all came out – I absolutely love my character. I think Mr. Hinx is one of the best bad guys in Bond history.” Specter is definitely a movie not to be missed! It’s everything you would expect from a Bond film and more! Make sure you go see it! Don’t waste your time, if you have not watched the movie yet you can see it now. It is one of those movies which you really cannot miss. And of course, how can someone miss James Bond!!