James Brown's dying desire to help children is reinforced by a court ruling

Almost 14 years after his death, legendary singer James Brown could soon fulfill his last wish.

The artist known as "The Godfather of the Soul" and "The Most Hardworking Man in Showbiz", who died at the age of 73 in 2006, wanted millions of dollars from his estate to help children in need get an education.

A unanimous ruling Wednesday by the South Carolina Supreme Court could clear the way for that to happen, The Associated Press reported. After a 14-year legal saga, the court ruled that Brown's last partner was not legally married to him and therefore has no rights to Brown's multi-million dollar estate.

State judges ruled against Tomi Rae Hynie and decided that he did not annul a previous marriage before becoming Brown's partner.

The same ruling also hit a deal negotiated by Governor Henry McMaster who, like the South Carolina attorney general at the time, negotiated a plan in 2009 that would have given almost half of Brown's estate to a charitable trust, a quarter to Hynie, and the rest to Brown's adult children. The state Supreme Court struck down the agreement in 2013.

At the time of the McMaster settlement, attorneys said Brown's accounts were tight on money, the AP reported. In 2008, some of the singer's possessions were auctioned for $ 850,000, in part to pay off debts, and all agreed that future music and movie royalty income and use of Brown's highly marketable image was still at stake. .

Brown was known for numerous hits including "I Got You (I Feel Good)", "Papa & # 39; s Got a Brand New Bag", "Say It Loud – I & # 39; m Black and I & # 39; m Proud "and" A Man & # 39; s World ". "He was also known for his striking performances and dynamic presence on stage.

The 2014 film "Get On Up," starring Chadwick Boseman, told the story of Brown's life, from his impoverished childhood in South Carolina to his rise to international fame.

But drug problems and financial mismanagement have eaten away at his assets, and several people have filed lawsuits trying to claim what's left, which the courts have estimated to be between $ 5 million and more than $ 100 million.

In 2013, the judges wrote that McMaster had not followed Brown's expressed wishes that most of his money should go to charity, but instead had appointed a professional manager to settle Brown's debts. Two years later, the judges ordered that all estate proceedings be stopped pending further evaluation by a lower court.

Finally on Wednesday, the judges ruled that Hynie has no claims on the money and ordered a circuit court to "proceed promptly with the estate of Brown's estate in accordance with his estate plan."

That plan, outlined in Brown's will, was to create an "I Feel Good" trust that would use its music royalties to finance the educational expenses of children in South Carolina and Georgia.

"The ongoing litigation since Brown's death has frustrated his expressed desire that his estate be used for educational purposes … a point we find extraordinary and regrettable," the court wrote.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.