James Carafano: George Floyd riots – ignore critics, no civil-military crisis

In normal times, a presidential graduation speech to the West Point graduation class would not attract much attention. And it would not be an occasion for partisan disputes and shootings in the media. But these are not normal times, so it happened and it was.

The newly commissioned lieutenants had barely thrown their hats into the air before critics drew on controversies over the use of military force in response to public unrest, trying to create a narrative of a divide between civilian leaders and our military that does not exist.

While President Trump's June 13 remarks could have been made by any commander-in-chief, detractors pounced like vultures looking for something to pick up. One of the most egregious was the New York Times "fact check" that attacked the President's claim that his administration has rebuilt the United States Army.

To dispute Trump, the document cited the "United States Military Strength Index," a guide produced by my colleagues at the Heritage Foundation. While the Times selected its content to make Trump look like a liar, the 500-plus page study tells a different story.

Indeed, Heritage's annual reports documented the decline of the US military under the Obama administration and how, by contrast, investments in the past four years have significantly improved the military, justifying the President's right to claim that he has done much. to make America strong again, making "peace through force" more than an empty slogan. These cadets are joining a better army thanks to Trump.

However, insisting on the speech was only the last assault on the commander-in-chief. Trump's former defense secretary, a retired general, as well as the president's political rivals, accused the administration of all forms of evils when it comes to supervising the military.

The complaints included claims that the president had created a constitutional crisis by responding to the riots and looting that recently swept across the nation. This accusation is little more than slander.

Under the law, there are many options on how military forces can be used to provide support to national missions.

There is no evidence that the President has come close to exceeding his presidential authority. For starters, the US Army. USA He was not called to repress the protesters. State and local authorities requested military assistance to make the streets safe for everyone.

In all cases, the military acted in support of and under the command of civilian authorities. They protected locations and facilities from arson and violence and provided assistance to first responders, including firefighters, emergency medical technicians, and police, to enable them to do their jobs.

Under the law, there are many options on how military forces can be used to provide support to national missions. The National Guard can serve in a state active duty state, where they report to state and local authorities. They can perform any task permitted by the constitution and state laws. States can even share troops with each other under mutual support agreements.

National Guard troops can also be deployed in Title 32 status (the title number refers to part of the U.S. code), where the federal government covers operational expenses, but the forces are still under command. of the civil authorities in the states and territories.

Both legal authorities were used in response to the current crisis.

Additionally, the President may employ the National Guard in Title 10 state, where they operate under federal control, as well as active duty troops. The President may also employ active duty troops, who may, under certain legal circumstances, perform specific law enforcement activities within the United States.

Notably, however, the President did not "federalize" the National Guard, nor did he use active duty forces in response to the public unrest, because the situation did not warrant such a response.

Attack the President's authority to take these actions if the circumstances demanded as an attack on the Constitution are spurious. The fact is that the President has these authorities. He did not abuse them. On the contrary, the White Houses demonstrated a prudent judgment.

While adversary media and experts cheerfully tried to fight and analyze disagreements between the president and the Pentagon, the truth is that the president gave legal orders and the military followed them, and this is how the balance of relations is supposed to work. between civilians and military. .

Too bad the media doesn't understand that as well as the new class of West Point graduates.

