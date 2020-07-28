James Carafano: In Portland, Seattle, Homeland Security faces organized criminal activity

Critics who attack the Department of Homeland Security for "overstepping its bounds" in Portland have it 100 percent wrong. The department is on the right.

Furthermore, their actions thus far should only be the first step in disrupting organized violence aimed at intimidating public officials, injuring law enforcement officers, destroying public and private property, and making our streets less safe.

Let's be clear. We are not talking about "peaceful protests". What is happening in Portland, as well as in Seattle and in some others is a variety of criminal activities: riots, looting, arson, assaults on law enforcement officers and more. This is outright criminal activity.

And not everything is spontaneous. This is an organized criminal activity.

For starters, protesters target cities where public officials have created a more permissive environment. They have restricted the actions of the local and state police. When protesters are arrested, they quickly release them, refusing to prosecute.

Furthermore, these officials refuse to cooperate with the federal police. In short, they have turned their cities into "soft targets" for criminals.

Furthermore, it is clear that many of the crimes committed are premeditated. Protesters appear armed with commercial fireworks, chainsaws, crowbars, frozen water bottles, laser pointers (which have already damaged the sight of several law enforcement officers), leaf blowers (to disperse tear gas), and metal spikes (to disable police vehicle tires).

People planning to conduct a peaceful protest would not use any of these items. Even those who fear being attacked by the police do not need them. They have no defensive value. These are nothing more, or less, than weapons intended to be used to attack property and injure law enforcement personnel.

Furthermore, protesters appear to be changing and adapting tactics as time passes. For example, they initially targeted federal monuments and statues. After the Justice Department deployed a national task force to arrest and prosecute criminals trying to disfigure or demolish statues, that activity slowed.

The rioters went on to try to destroy federal property like the Portland federal court. After the Department of Homeland Security was deployed to protect the courthouse, groups soon appeared to protect protesters.

These included "moms" in yellow shirts (several identified by a journalist on the scene as the same protesters they had seen days earlier); "patriots" who wave flags and then "vets". Such groups seem unlikely to spontaneously materialize in succession and arise amid post-midnight riots.

Criminals, whatever their motivations, have hijacked legitimate demonstrations, transforming them into lawless violent groups that deny citizens equal protection under the law, make our streets less safe, and threaten the security of law enforcement.

Enter the Department of Homeland Security. Several agencies within the department have law enforcement authority, authority they had long before DHS existed. The United States Coast Guard, for example, has always been both a uniformed military service and a law enforcement agency. He joined DHS along with the others when the new department was established in the wake of the September 11 terror attacks.

The goal of bringing together multiple agencies in the department was to increase their effectiveness, allowing them to work better together, just as the law enforcement agencies in the Department of Justice work together.

In fact, the U.S. government has long used a workforce approach, combining agencies not only at the federal level, but also reached out to state and local cooperative officials to help combat major criminal threats. That type of association was key to fighting the mafia and other organized crime unions, as well as white supremacist groups like the Ku Klux Klan.

The ongoing attacks in places like Portland are not just people "venting" or advocating for change. They are acts of violence, carried out illegally to get what they want. That is a crime. You need to be stopped.

The federal government must vigorously investigate, prosecute, and disrupt any organization or individual it finds to aid, incite, or direct these attacks. National Security absolutely has the authorities, the resources and the responsibility to help in that mission.

Federal, state and local law enforcement agencies must pool their resources to protect our cities and investigate and prosecute organized criminal activity.

State and local officials who have an obligation to provide public safety must facilitate and not frustrate cooperation. This is an obligation of responsible democratic governance.

