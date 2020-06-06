James Carafano: Like D-Day heroes, members of the National Guard are defending us now, this time from unrest in the US. USA

On June 6, 1944, those who took the first heartbreaking steps in the wet sands of Normandy included members of the National Guard of the 29th Maryland Infantry Division. They bled as much as their comrades-in-arms. They fought just as hard to get off the beaches. And when those who survived reached the bushy cliffs above the German defenses, they changed the course of World War II.

Today we remember D-Day, exactly 76 years ago, as a distinctive achievement of the greatest generation. Still, D-Day was only one day. In addition to serving abroad, members of the military, from the colonial-era citizen militias to our modern warriors, have faithfully and selflessly safeguarded American communities for two and a half centuries. They saved San Francisco after the Great Earthquake and the 1906 fire. They helped rescue New Orleans after Hurricane Katrina.

More recently, both the National Guard and active duty forces helped round the curve during the COVID-19 outbreak. People marveled, for example, at how quickly and efficiently they were able to turn the Javits Center in New York City into a hospital and equip it with medical personnel from the armed services.

However, some believe that these military men and women have gone from being heroic good to bad in less than a month.

A chorus of critics, including some mayors, governors, activists, and journalists, lament the "militarization" of the United States. By this they mean employing troops to help restore peace in cities devastated by uncontrolled violence after the death of George Floyd, a handcuffed black man who died after a white Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes.

The National Guard tweeted Saturday: "Today, more than 43,300 members of the National Guard in 34 states and DC are assisting police authorities with ongoing civil unrest, while more than 37,000 Guard soldiers and airmen continue to support the COVID-19 response."

Complaints that the use of the National Guard creates a troubling "militarization" could not be more false.

Let's start by considering what military troops actually do when used in the US. USA Normally, the main function assigned to them is the protection of property. This mission does not interfere with legal protest in any way.

The presence of the National Guard is only a problem for people bent on destruction: those who want to break things, burn things, and hurt people.

In fact, people who exercise their First Amendment rights, even those who undertake peaceful civil disobedience, also receive services. The military are also there to protect them, and to stop the violence and looting so that they can demonstrate peacefully.

The second mission that the military usually carry out in our country is to support the application of the law. This is anything but "militarizing" the answer. Rather, the military is releasing, empowering, and supporting police, fire, and EMT personnel to do their jobs. That makes our streets safer, not less free.

Cities can use the army to help deal with riots and looting without dishonoring the cause of peaceful protesters.

In several of our cities, it is very clear that these additional resources are needed. Peaceful protesters fighting for a just cause are not the only people who have taken to the streets. Many others are trying to exploit the current protests over the death of George Floyd, using them as an opportunity to resort to riots and looting, acts of violence that cannot be tolerated. Also in the mix are professional agitators, both local and foreign, from across the political spectrum.

Dealing with all of this is daunting. Failure to bring the necessary assets to safeguard the rights, liberty and property of all citizens is simply wrong.

It is also worth reflecting on what the mission is and for whom the military works. When they send our soldiers to our streets, they are there to protect our freedoms, lives and property, not to take them away.

Our troops serve under legally elected civilian authorities. They support those authorities; They do not supplant them. And the way those authorities can use those troops is governed by a large number of laws, all of which have passed the constitutional concentration. Claiming that having military aid to suppress violence is unconstitutional is pointless.

Because the National Guard and active duty forces serve under civilian authority, their effectiveness is often determined not by their training and capabilities (which are generally more than adequate), but by the competence of the civilian leaders who lead them. .

Cities can use the army to help deal with riots and looting without dishonoring the cause of peaceful protesters. Washington is a case in point.

Yes, there were many disputes between the mayor and the federal authorities over the use of the National Guard. But after the disputes ended and the Guard was deployed, the looting stopped. People continue to carry out legal protests endlessly.

These are facts conveniently ignored by people who denounce "militarization" and insult service members who are willing to risk their lives to maintain peace on our streets.

As we remember those American heroes who stormed the beaches of Normandy 76 years ago, we must also remember those soldiers here at home who stand guard at our corners, protecting our individual rights as the nation progresses through an extraordinarily divisive season. hard. and disease.

