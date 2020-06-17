James Carafano: The United States should back India after China kills at least 20 Indian soldiers

China's list of outrageous actions grew further Tuesday, with first reports that Chinese troops had killed at least 20 Indian soldiers in the disputed Kashmir region on the border that divides the world's two most populous nations.

Thanks to the increasing aggressiveness of the Chinese regime, the disorderly border dispute in one of the most remote and desolate places on Earth has worsened.

For some months now, Chinese forces have played cat and mouse with Indian troops along their disputed border in the Himalayas. But what had been largely restricted to spontaneous fighting and rock throwing has now intensified.

AT LEAST 20 INDIAN TROOPS KILLED IN CHASHMIR BORDER WITH CHINA

Most likely, the confrontation between China and India, both nuclear powers, will not get out of control. Still, the United States should take a position against the growing intimidation of China.

India is an important American partner for peace and stability in the region. Beijing should have no illusions about where the United States is located. America is with our friends.

At this point, it appears that the violence started with the usual punches and stone throwing, then went out of control. Although the first reports are tentative and incomplete, it does not appear to be a top-down commitment. But then again, who knows for sure?

What is certain is this: shock is important.

If violence continues to escalate, these clashes could become very ugly and protracted. As my colleague Dean Cheng, a leading expert in the region, points out, this will not resemble the 1962 Sino-Indian War, which was the last actual border shooting between the two nations.

"In 1962," Cheng notes, "the Chinese forces possibly outnumbered their Indian counterparts in what was predominantly a light infantry campaign." Neither side used air power or missiles.

That was then.

In recent years, both sides have been building their infrastructure along their disputed border, a site that features some of the world's most inhospitable terrain. Any type of combat there would be benevolent to combatants, and would be seriously affected by geography and weather.

We should support our friends to resist the territorial aggression of the Chinese Communist Party.

In all likelihood, any combat would likely involve more advanced weapons operating in those extreme conditions that have been seen in the past 20 years. But neither side is likely to want that, nor should it.

Let us be clear about the origin of these tensions. The blame falls mainly on the Chinese. For months they have increased the frequency of small-scale border clashes, trying to pressure India to fulfill China's vision of the border.

Why is China being so nasty right now, at a time when its international stocks are so low due to its lack of cooperation to contain the new coronavirus?

Well, that is not entirely clear. Perhaps China is concerned about looking weak. Or perhaps Beijing faces more internal pressure than we suspected. After all, China's economy has suffered a massive 6 percent drop in output, the first negative economic statistic in more than 15 years.

In late May, the Assistant Secretary of State for the United States, Alice Wells, warned us that this was coming.

"Here is a method for Chinese operations, and it is that constant aggression," Wells said. "The constant attempt to change the rules, to change what the status quo is. That has to be resisted either in the South China Sea." … or if it is in India's own courtyard. "

President Trump has offered China an exit ramp.

"We have informed both India and China that the United States is ready, willing and able to mediate or arbitrate its border dispute that is now being waged," Trump wrote.

However, China seems more interested in intimidating other countries than in resolving disputes.

The United States needs to step up and remind Chinese leaders, once again, that we have no patience for their global petulance. You must also assure India that the US USA It has your backing.

We should support our friends to resist the territorial aggression of the Chinese Communist Party, whether in the South China Sea or on the Himalayan border with India. The United States must inform Beijing that we hope the recent confrontation will be resolved without further loss of life and ask China to return to the pre-May status quo.

