James Carafano: Trump immigration wins – despite opposition, this is how it produced real results

Credit to whom credit deserves. President Trump has overcome the bottleneck that blocks immigration and border security reform, and has produced tangible and constructive results. And his new executive order covering immigrant and non-immigrant visas shows that he has no plans to slow down.

Yes, your decision to suspend work visas for immigrants and many nonimmigrants until December is unprecedented. But before zealously attacking or defending that decision, it pays to take a deep breath and consider how we got here.

Achieving rational immigration reform has been a monumental public policy challenge since long before COVID-19 reached our shores. The pandemic outbreak has only increased the pressure to find sensible solutions.

For nearly two decades, Washington has stalled on border security and immigration reform. Both George W. Bush and Barack Obama held all the reforms hostage to a "comprehensive" legislative agreement that would include a massive amnesty for illegal immigrants.

There was constant opposition to this approach, and for good reason. Many feared that granting a massive amnesty would only incentivize more illegal immigration. That is what happened with the last government amnesty, part of the "comprehensive" Immigration and Control Act of 1986.

And, as was the case with that law, comprehensive proposals put forth under Bush and Obama promised to address concerns about border security and immigration after the amnesty, leaving no guarantees that the root causes of the crisis would ever be addressed.

A proven failure since 1986, this formula never obtained subsequent approval by Congress, regardless of which party controlled the House, Senate, and Oval Office. And, while Washington was constantly arguing over the issue, parts of the problem never received a substantive discussion.

Which brings us to America's immigration visa and nonimmigrant visa policies, which have not been reformed for years.

The current United States standards for legal immigration are outdated. And nonimmigrant visa programs like the H-1B visa program have been abused or misused. (The H-1B program allows US companies to hire foreign graduate workers to fill jobs that require highly specialized knowledge.) Somehow, Washington couldn't find time to talk about these issues, much less address them.

The president's first smart move was not to commit to a massive amnesty. He then proceeded to begin solving the problem, bit by bit, without the help or consent of his political opponents.

After failing to offer amnesty for the umpteenth time, the Obama administration switched to a backdoor campaign to please left-wing activists who yearn to make immigration at will a human right. With the stroke of a presidential pen, he implemented Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA).

By giving up the big problem and simply opting to placate the left, Obama polarized border and immigration policies, making reform an irreconcilable problem from left to right. Progressive politicians, who had routinely supported border security, now argue that securing the border is immoral.

His first objective was to make the border more secure. Here, it has been remarkably successful. By the end of the year, despite intransigent political opposition, the administration will have built a secure wall in the most important parts of the border.

Illegal immigrant caravans trying to rush the border have stopped. The loopholes that allowed people to submit bogus refugee claims and then disappear inside are now closed. And the application has been greatly improved. Homeland Security officials report that the United States is now illegally deporting people here at a faster rate than they are entering.

This week's executive order temporarily suspending work visas shows that the administration's drive to control the immigration system remains as strong as ever.

Months ago, the president made it clear that he wants to move toward a more merit-based immigration system, one that focuses on attracting individuals and families who are less likely to require social and other assistance and more likely to help. the United States to become even stronger and more prosperous. It is a perfectly rational approach to immigration, one already employed by Canada, Australia and many other countries.

The administration also wants to end abuses in nonimmigrant visa programs. That is a laudable goal.

In addition to misuse, the current visa system is complicated, unable to respond to labor market crises, and could contribute to illegal immigration. It is time to review the country's Byzantine labyrinth of work visa programs.

And what should drive that reform is a desire to grow the economy while keeping Americans prosperous and their intellectual property secure.

