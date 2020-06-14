James Clyburn: "Nobody is going to pay the police"





"No one is going to shell out the police," Clyburn, the House's majority whip and one of the top African-American members of Congress, told CNN's Jake Tapper about "State of the Union." "We can restructure the police forces. Restructure, re-imagine the police. That is what we are going to do."

He continued: "The fact is that the police have a role to play. What we have to do is make sure that their role is one that meets the times, one that responds to these communities in which they operate."

Clyburn's comments come amid protests across the country against police violence and racial injustice after George Floyd's death at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer. There is a growing debate about the elimination of police departments and the allocation of resources to communities, which some activists have raised as a possible step towards an end to police brutality.

"No, I don't support the police outlay," the alleged Democratic presidential candidate said in an interview with CBS while he was in Houston to meet with Floyd's family. "I support the conditioning of federal aid to the police based on whether or not they meet certain basic standards of decency and honesty. And, in fact, they can demonstrate that they can protect the community and everyone in the community." Minnesota Democrat Ilhan Omar, who said police departments should be dismantled, defended his position before Tapper later in the same program. "No one says that crimes will not be investigated. No one says that we will not have an adequate response when community members are in danger," Omar said. "What we are saying is that the current infrastructure that exists since the police in our city should no longer exist. And we cannot create a different process with the same infrastructure in operation. And dismantle it and then see what funding priorities should be seen as if we were to imagine a new way of moving forward, this is what must happen. " When asked about opposition from Democrats, including Clyburn, about the removal of police funds, Omar said it is not a federal problem, but at the state and local level. "I think for the people you really know questioning and talking about this movement, they are not paying attention to what the people are asking for. And for me, you know, this is not for members of Congress, this is not for the President, this is a municipal problem. This is a problem at the state level. " During the CNN interview on Sunday, Clyburn also commented on the death of Rayshard Brooks, 27, who was shot dead by a white police officer in Atlanta on Friday night in a Wendy drive-in in the city. "I was very outraged by that," said Cyburn. "This did not require lethal force." "I don't know what's in the culture that would make this guy do that," Clyburn said, referring to the now-fired officer. The officer who killed Brooks was fired Saturday, police spokesman Carlos Campos said. He was identified by the police as Garrett Rolfe. A second officer, Devin Bronsan, involved in the murder was placed on administrative duty, Campos said. Brooks's death rekindled protests Saturday night in Atlanta, where hundreds blocked a major interstate highway, a fast-food restaurant caught fire and authorities responded with tear gas. This story has been updated with comments by Representative Ilhan Omar on "State of the Union".

CNN's Sarah Westwood contributed to this story.