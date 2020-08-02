James Corden could & # 39; online & # 39; to replace Ellen Degeneres

Late Late Show host James Corden is "online" to replace Ellen Degeneres, reports The Sun newspaper, despite other signs that he will not be going anywhere anytime soon.

Corden "could be the winner of the commotion after dozens of employees accused the $ 50 million presenter a year of turning a blind eye to racism, intimidation and sexual harassment on his successful daytime program," the newspaper said.

He cited as his source "experts" who claim Corden, 41, has long been seen as Degeneres' "long-term successor", even before the scandal, and only now.

Still, the Post reported Saturday that Degeneres will return to work this month, as indicated in an internal email from the show's executive producers themselves.