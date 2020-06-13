James Dolan's image hasn't changed under new brand consultant

You ask, we answer. The Post is answering readers' questions about New York's biggest professional sports teams, and having our rhythm writers answer them in a series of regularly published mailbags. In today's installment: the Knicks.

What happened to Steve Stoute? I haven't heard from him since that controversial ESPN interview. – Robert

Now in his fifth month, Stoute is still working as a Knicks brand consultant in charge of improving the imagery of James Dolan and the Knicks. But he couldn't avoid the recent Statementgate.

Stoute, who is African American, is involved and participated in Dolan, finally releasing Tuesday's statement regarding the Black Lives Matter movement, which was deliberately distributed on the day of George Floyd's funeral.

The statement, which came after all the other NBA teams had said their article, was still considered in some circles to be too late and branded Dolan's detractors the wrong way as being too brief and vague. That is the lens through which Dolan is viewed. He can't do anything right, even when he's been the NBA's leader in recruiting African Americans at headquarters.

Hired on January 23, Stoute has neither moved forward nor done himself any favors. His February appearance on ESPN in which he stated that the Knicks will bring in a new coaching staff to develop young players was a misstep. The Knicks issued a statement contradicting Stoute. You can't make it up. Acting Mike Miller is still being considered as head coach.

Under Stoute's supervision, Dolan's approval rating further sank with his unnecessary feud with Spike Lee on March 2. Stoute's goal was to bring Charles Oakley back to the Garden and things are at a standstill. The first chants of "Sell to the team" rang out in the garden in the last home games under Stoute's watch. Stoute can only go up from here.

Do you see the possible hiring of Thibs the same way as when the Giants hired (Tom) Coughlin? – Tim

It seemed like the perfect time for the pitiful Knicks to bring in a gruff taskmaster who supports long-standing practices and an old-school style of leadership and discipline. However, in light of the historical events of the past two weeks, Tom Thibodeau's relentless style could at least get you to stop at the right time. There is a new sensitivity and a new emerging school. Remember, Thibodeau was considered too picky on young players in Minnesota. Perhaps Kenny Atkinson's less demanding approach is more in vogue. Rookie President Leon Rose will likely trust his instincts if he believes a Coughlin-class military-type disciplinarian and an excellent winning record with a young roster is needed.

Why is Mark Jackson not considered the coach? He is a proven winner while making (the Warriors) who they are today. He played for the Knicks and is a native of New York. Jackson should be the coach and Patrick Ewing should be his assistant. – Ralph Decasseres

Especially during this time in history, the Queens product would seem like an obvious choice to get an interview like in 2018. Jackson didn't respond to a phone message. Jackson deserves another gig as head coach after his success at Golden State. The blow to Jackson is that he took the easy path after the Warriors fired him by going back to the broadcast booth instead of trying his hand as a primary assistant.

Submit your Knicks questions to be answered in a future folder

He loved Mike Woodson as a coach, but why was he fired? And during your tenure, were you known for not playing younger players? – Darryl Walker

It's one of Phil Jackson's biggest mistakes: not staying with Woodson after the 2013-14 season. Jackson took over in March 2014 and Woodson's club had a great run down the stretch to almost steal a playoff spot. That season, after 54 years of historic victories, was riddled with injuries before Woodson straightened the boat. Woodson was willing to train the triangle, but Jackson didn't even speak to him once the season ended. Jackson hired the inexperienced Derek Fisher just after his retirement as a player and after Steve Kerr retired. Woodson probably preferred veterans during that mode of winning now, but he was not contrary to young players at all. Woodson made the most of any Carmelo Anthony coach. There is little negative to say about Woodson's season when he finished with the third-highest winning percentage in team history (.580, 109-79).

We have a budding star at Mitchell Robinson. Why do we need to get Karl-Anthony cities? – Miguel

Why do you think we need cities? (It costs) more than it's worth and he just hasn't even gotten his team anywhere! – BB

Seriously? Mitchell Robinson has shot five shots in two seasons. Now it's easy to hit Towns after an injury-filled season at a terrible Timberwolves club. But the former No. 1 in the draft is a stud: He earned his first place in the All-Star Game under Thibodeau's watch. He is a 22.7 ppg running scorer with an average of 11.4 rebounds, even better than Kristaps Porzingis. Rose is also his former agent. However, as we have noted, getting the job Thibodeau could prevent Towns from being a future target. The videos of Robinson drawing 3s are encouraging, but having the confidence to do it in-game is different. Hopefully next season Robinson will unleash himself and look at the basket when he takes the ball 15 feet away.