James Garner's daughter says "The Rockford Files" star had a very different mindset about Hollywood

James Garner's daughter, Gigi Garner, is determined to keep the legacy of "The Rockford Files" star alive, with the help of her fans.

"I listen to his fans regularly, and that helps," the film's producer recently told Closer Weekly. "And having a revival of television shows like & # 39; Maverick & # 39 ;, & # 39; Brett Maverick & # 39 ;, & # 39; The Rockford Files & # 39; and movies like & # 39; The Great Escape & # 39; and & # 39; The Notebook & # 39 ;, those things keep their name relevant and seem to be acquiring more fans now. "

"It is a challenge, but the fans are helping me," the 62-year-old continued. “And I try to give you an idea of ​​who I really was as a person on my social media platforms, like Twitter and James Garner's official Facebook page. I want people to know my father as the considerate, loving, kind and generous person he was and not just a figure on television or in the movies. "

Garner, best known for his portrayal of player Bret Maverick in the 1950s western "Maverick," as well as Jim Rockford in the 1970s series "The Rockford Files," died in 2014 at age 86 of natural causes.

The actor appeared in more than 50 movies, the New York Times reported. Before his Hollywood fame, Garner served in the military during the Korean War. The shared medium said Garner was wounded in action twice, winning two Purple Hearts.

But one afternoon, the 25-year-old saw a sign for an agent's office and decided to leave. He finally landed his first role, a part that doesn't speak alongside Henry Fonda in the production of Herman Wouk's "The Caine." Mutiny Court-Martial.

The New York Times shared that during those 415 presentations, Garner learned to act by running lines with the stars, as well as how to watch them perform, especially Fonda.

"I took away practically all of my acting style," he once commented.

Gigi insisted that Garner was nothing like the characters he portrayed on his hit TV shows.

"The truth about my father is that people think he's like he's on television, but his personality had many aspects," he explained. “It was fun and jovial; in fact, the funniest person I've ever met, so resourceful and so quick. At the same time, he was shy and introverted in some ways. "

Despite having a troubled childhood, Garner was determined to create a better life for himself.

"He had a very different mindset and dealt with things, even in the industry, very differently than other people," said Gigi. "He had a central sense of moral values ​​… He was truly an exemplary human being. He went to Washington with Martin Luther King when it was not a popular thing. He sued a major study while being threatened: "You will never work in this city again." About "Maverick", of course. He won that lawsuit. He also sued "Rockford". My father was very convinced of his beliefs and if he believed he was right, he was going to defend him. "

Gigi also shared that Garner never took his success in Hollywood for granted and was always eager to learn new skills along the way.

"When he did 'Grand Prix', he had to drive everything," he said. "He actually learned to be a racing driver and even did his own stunts, like when he caught fire and things like that." For him, it wasn't about the money or the prizes. He loved working; that was his thing. Whatever it was, it was the first in the morning.

According to the New York Times, Garner detailed the importance of letting go of the ego in his memoirs "The Garner Files".

"I am from the Spencer Tracy school: be on time, know your words, hit the mark and tell the truth," he wrote. "I have no theory about acting, and I don't think about how to do it, except that an actor shouldn't take himself too seriously, and shouldn't try to make acting something that isn't. Acting is just common sense. It is not difficult if you step aside and only do what the writer wrote. "

Garner even told the New York Times in 1984 that acting is like any other job.

"I was never really in love with the business, I never wanted to be an actor, really," he admitted. "It has always been a means to an end, which is to earn a living."

Today, Gigi hopes to shed light on the man and father who was Garner, not just the Hollywood star.

"I don't see my father as a television star or a movie star," he said. "I look at it like," Oh, it's my dad. "Just like you would look at your dad. But I realize that I am very lucky to be able to see him anytime I want because he is immortalized in film and television. Many people does not have the privilege. "