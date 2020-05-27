James Gunn shares thoughts on David Ayer's Suicide Squad cut

With Warner Bros. finally giving in to fans' screams over Zack Snyder's cut League of Justice to be released, many are now turning their attention to helping David AyerThe tax collector) get your study turn to properly release your cut from Suicide Squad And now sequel writer / director James Gunn has shared his thoughts on the matter.

In response to a Twitter fan's question about whether he opposes Ayer's cut of the movie to be released or the possibility of it undermining his movie, the 53-year-old writer / director behind Marvel Guardians of the Galaxy The films revealed that he is on the side of his predecessor and the studio in whatever path they choose to take, whether or not they launch that cut.

I'd be fine with whatever @DavidAyerMovies & Warners wanted to launch with that without problem. – James Gunn (@JamesGunn) May 27, 2020

The ball is firmly on the Warner Bros. court in this case. It certainly bodes well that Ayer doesn't seem to harbor any ill will towards the studio, nor with Gunn and vice versa. Yesterday also said that there are many more images of the Joker by Jared Leto located somewhere in the archives of the WB. Still, there is the question of what kind of resources the studio is willing to give Ayer to realize his true vision for the film. Warner Bros. is reportedly giving Snyder an estimated $ 20-30 million to properly complete his League of Justice hack, but with Yesterday recently confirming that you wouldn't need anything close to that to finish your version, many wonder why not just allow it to do so.

