James Gunn suggests Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will not arrive until 2023

Once upon a time, Guardians of the galaxy vol. 3 He would have been with us this month, but he eventually dropped out of the schedule for reasons we are all familiar with. Even though writer / director James Gunn is now back in the good Marvel books, he's too busy with DC The suicide squad right now to do the sequel. With TSS however, to be launched next year, it was widely assumed Vol. 3 It could fall in 2022.

However, the filmmaker has now confirmed that this will not happen. First, AMC Theaters tweeted that Guardians 3 would come next year. Gunn then replied to tell them it was not so. This prompted fans to fly to his mentions, asking if this meant he was scheduled for 2022. Gunn then made a brief comment to clarify the matter. "I didn't say 2022," he said.

I didn't say 2022. – James Gunn (@JamesGunn) May 26, 2020

This shouldn't be surprising given how packed the Marvel 2022 slate is. Due to the pandemic, Strange Doctor in the Madness Multiverse and Thor: love and thunder have been delayed since 2021, more Black Panther II and Captain Marvel 2 They are also locked in May and July of that year. There is still an October date, but this would be an unusual place to release the movie. It seems logical, then, to assume that it will fill the space of May 5, 2023.

Suppose this is where you are going. It will be three full years since it was originally supposed to arrive in May 2020. Also, it will be six years from the last Guardians solo movie in May 2017. There should be a three-year difference between each entry in the trilogy, but now we have twice the time to wait between Vol. 2 and Guardians of the galaxy vol. 3.

