James Harden criticized for wearing the Blue Lives Matter face mask

In a video posted on the Rockets' Twitter page, Harden can be seen with his face covered, hat and luggage in hand, entering a hotel.
And while the photos show that Harden is doing his part to curb the spread of the coronavirus, many criticize the design of his mask representing a national group of police and their supporters created in response to the Black Lives Matter movement.
CNN has reached out to Harden and the Rockets for comment. It is unclear if Harden knew the symbolism associated with his covered face.
Harden spoke to the media Thursday from Orlando and said that although he was not in Houston during Floyd's funeral, he thought "the way the city was reunited was incredible."
"I think the world saw it," he said. "How many people were able to come together so close, obviously it was for a tragic reason, but the march and everything we stand for is very powerful."
Singer-songwriter Trey Songz retweeted the NBA photo saying, "This certified clown is crap. I'll say it for everyone who's scared."
Rapper Young Thug defended Harden on Twitter.
"Just so you know that James Harden is my brada," he wrote. "By the way, he doesn't have the internet, so he obviously doesn't know what's right or what's wrong if he publishes something against the United States."
The Rockets' first exhibition game is July 24. The 2019-2020 NBA season will resume on July 30 at Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando. The season was suspended on March 11 due to the coronavirus pandemic.