James Harden criticized for wearing the Blue Lives Matter face mask





Harden joined the rest of his teammates in the NBA "bubble" in Orlando on Tuesday, four days after the rest of the team.

In a video posted on the Rockets' Twitter page, Harden can be seen with his face covered, hat and luggage in hand, entering a hotel.

It wasn't entirely clear from Tuesday's video what his covered face looked like until both the NBA and the The rockets tweeted a close-up of Harden on Thursday calling him "The Masked Beard."

And while the photos show that Harden is doing his part to curb the spread of the coronavirus, many criticize the design of his mask representing a national group of police and their supporters created in response to the Black Lives Matter movement.

CNN has reached out to Harden and the Rockets for comment. It is unclear if Harden knew the symbolism associated with his covered face. In the wake of George Floyd's death in Minneapolis on May 25, several NBA players have demanded racial justice. In June, Los Angeles Lakers center Dwight Howard said in a statement that he believes the NBA and other forms of entertainment are an unnecessary distraction from the major problems facing the nation and the black community at this time. Earlier this month, San Antonio Spurs player Patty Mills promised to donate her entire NBA salary for the remainder of the season to organizations that address racial inequality. Harden spoke to the media Thursday from Orlando and said that although he was not in Houston during Floyd's funeral, he thought "the way the city was reunited was incredible." "I think the world saw it," he said. "How many people were able to come together so close, obviously it was for a tragic reason, but the march and everything we stand for is very powerful." Singer-songwriter Trey Songz retweeted the NBA photo saying, "This certified clown is crap. I'll say it for everyone who's scared." Rapper Young Thug defended Harden on Twitter. "Just so you know that James Harden is my brada," he wrote. "By the way, he doesn't have the internet, so he obviously doesn't know what's right or what's wrong if he publishes something against the United States." Harden's teammate Russell Westbrook announced Monday that he tested positive for Covid-19 before leaving for Orlando. The Rockets' first exhibition game is July 24. The 2019-2020 NBA season will resume on July 30 at Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando. The season was suspended on March 11 due to the coronavirus pandemic.





