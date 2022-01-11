James Herriot’s journey to becoming a veterinarian in the Yorkshire Dales is an inspiring story of love and dedication. The series, All Creatures Great and Small: A Yorkshire Veterinarian, tells about his life fresh out of veterinary college. The series is based on the book ‘If Only They Could Talk’ by James Herriot. The book is written b Alf Wight under the pen name of James Herriot.

What are All Creatures Great and Small about?

The series is about James Herriot, a fresh doctor pass out from veterinary college. He moves to the magnificent Yorkshire Dales for work after being called by Siegfried Farnon to work at his Skeldale House. Herriot soon discovers that treating the animals is as much about treating their owners. The series is set in 1937 and Glasgow is in the grip of depression.

When did the series come out?

The first season came out on 1 September 2020. And soon in the next year, season two was dropped on 16 September 2021 on Channel 5.

How many episodes are there?

Both season one and two has sex episodes.

Who are in the cast of All Creatures Great and Small?

The series has been directed by Brian Percival. The series stars Nicholas Ralph as James Herriot. You will also see:

Samuel West as Siegfried Farnon

Anna Madeley as Mrs. Audrey Hall

Callum Woodhouse as Tristan Farnon

Rachel Shenton as Helen Alderson

What is the cast saying about All Creatures Great and Small?

Nicholas Ralph as James Herriot said, “I’m absolutely thrilled to be playing James Herriot in this wonderful adaptation of his memoirs. I grew up reading and loving these stories so it’s a huge honour to bring them to life on screen.” Anna Madeley as Mrs Audrey Hall stated, “It is an amazing opportunity to play the part of Mrs. Alderson who was such an important figure in James’ life. I can’t wait to start filming.” Rachel Shenton as Helen Alderson says, “I am really excited to be playing the role of Helen Alderson in All Creatures Great and Small. She is a fascinating character with a lot of depth and I look forward to bringing her to life onscreen.” Series producer Christopher Simon said, “We are all really excited about this new adaptation of James Herriot’s best-selling memoirs. The cast we have assembled is first class and I am sure they will bring these wonderful stories to life in a fulsome and entertaining way. James Herriot’s books are iconic, not least because he tells his stories with such warmth and humour.” According to producers, the series has been “meticulously researched” and will stay true to the spirit of Herriot’s work.

Critics’ response to All Creatures Great and Small

has been overwhelmingly positive, with many praising the show’s “heartwarming” and “uplifting” nature. Producers have said that they are committed to staying true to the spirit of James Herriot’s work, which has won over audiences for decades. The books themselves are based on the author’s own experiences as a veterinarian in rural England during the 1930s and 40s. Critics have responded positively to trailers for the show, calling it “warm” and “uplifting.” The Daily Telegraph’s Michael Hogan gave the show four out of five and commented “Revisiting the world of All Creatures Great and Small felt like meeting old friends. Hogan went on to call the show “family-friendly comfort-viewing. A soothing balm in febrile times”. NBC News praised the series as “pastoral perfection.”

Why you should watch All Creatures Great and Small?

If you’re looking for a feel-good show that will take you back to a simpler time, look no further than All Creatures Great and Small. The series is set in Yorkshire, England during the 1930s and 40s, and follows the life of a young veterinarian named James Herriot. Critics have praised the show for its warm and uplifting tone, and it has been called “family-friendly comfort-viewing.” So if you’re in need of some downtime, be sure to check out this new series! Go switch on the screens and enjoy watching All Creatures Great and Small. It will lighten your mood for sure.