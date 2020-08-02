James Hong: the actor with more than 600 credits and counting

He spoke Mandarin with Keanu Reeves in "The Day the Earth Stood Still". He came out of a fight in "Wayne & # 39; s World 2". He was the supportive and lover of Mr. Ping noodles in "Kung Fu Panda". On television, he was the maitre d & # 39; in the episode of "Seinfeld" titled "The Chinese Restaurant".

Without exaggeration, Hong could be the most prolific actor in Hollywood history. With over 600 credits to his name, he can claim the majority of any actor's credits, dead or alive.

Hong's path to stardom began, as many do, as a boy practicing in front of a mirror. But he kept his acting aspirations from his parents.

"Well, you know, Chinese parents want you to do some professional jobs instead of being an actor," says Hong. "Being an actor is like the bottom rung on the career ladder. They don't even call it a profession because it's embarrassing to show your feelings in front of an audience. They taught you to be a little quiet and to stay alone."

Still, he got some of his favorite acting inspiration from his father's herbal store in Minnesota.

"All the laundromats in Minneapolis had nothing to do on the weekends, so they would gather at my father's herb shop," Hong recalls. "I remember that, because we had those little wooden stools and they all got together there, and they hired these Chinese opera people from San Francisco to come and do their things … I was just a little boy. You look at them with wide eyes open, "Wow! What a profession! "

He began his career as a civil engineer.

To please his parents, Hong graduated from the University of Southern California with a degree in civil engineering. While working for highway construction in Los Angeles County, he continued trying to find work as an actor and comedian.

His big break came in a television show called "You Bet Your Life," hosted by Groucho Marx.

"I did impersonation of Groucho, James Cagney and the others," Hong said.

His appearance was a success. "I received the second largest fan mail on the Groucho Marx show," he said.

That television appearance made him an agent, and with him, the start of a career in Hollywood.

"Suddenly they wanted me to be in a movie," Hong said. That movie was "Soldier of Fortune", a 1955 movie starring Clark Gable.

"It was an experience I never forgot, performing with Clark Gable. Then right after, I got my union card and started one after another. I had to quit civil engineering," Hong said.

Very soon, he was acting alongside such characters as John Wayne, William Holden, and Jennifer Jones.

Hong fought stereotypes along the way

"Since then, there have been 10 movies or TV shows a year," Hong recalls. Those early roles, however, were limiting, to say the least.

"Asians were put on film or television primarily as a trick," Hong said. "We never thought about playing the lead roles, the lead people. So it was."

Hong began his career during a blatant yellow-faced era in Hollywood, where white actors routinely portrayed Asian characters. Marlon Brando played an Okinawan local in "The August Moon Teahouse", Mickey Rooney played Mr. Yunioshi with buck teeth in "Breakfast with Diamonds", and John Wayne played the Mongolian Emperor Genghis Khan in " The Conqueror".

Even in "The New Adventures of Charlie Chan," a criminal television series in which Hong played a supporting role, American Irish actor J. Carrol Naish played the role of Chinese-American detective.

"Any other film that called for Asian leadership most of the time was played by Caucasian actors with their eyes closed and their teeth small," Hong said. "I ended up in the first years of my career playing mainly laundry, or chasing Chinese … it was difficult, very difficult to get out of the mold."

But Hong did not allow Hollywood's narrow lens to limit his abilities.

"I did my best as an actor to get over the cliche because I had to do it to keep working," Hong said. "I took those roles and then used what my teachers had taught me and expressed real feelings, even if he is a villain … I try to find out what that person really does to the person."

That does not mean that Hong was not opposed to misrepresentation either. In 1962, he was given a script for a movie called "The Confessions of an Opium Eater," directed by Albert Zugsmith.

"I read the script and said, 'This is terrible,'" Hong said. "All the roles were people engaged in opium consumption and prostitutes, etc."

He organized a group of people to approach Zugsmith's office to present a case for a rewrite.

"I said, 'This is not a good image of the Chinese … We need to improve the image of Asians here," Hong said. Zugsmith, however, would not be convinced, and the film continued production.

It led him to start his own theater company.

Realizing that Hollywood couldn't provide the roles that Asian Americans deserved, Hong set out to carve out his own space. Along with actor Mako Iwamatsu, Hong helped organize an Asian-American acting group in Los Angeles. His first production was "Rashomon", a play based on two short stories written by Japanese author Ryūnosuke Akutagawa and adapted for film by Akira Kurosawa.

"That made the industry realize who we were," said Hong. "We weren't just extras, or trick people. We were in a play we put on. We were the main characters. We were the actors. And we got attention."

That acting group became the legendary theater group, East West Players.

"The East West players were formulated to showcase works by Asians, who wrote the play, who designed the stage, who performed on the play," Hong said. "It was all done by Asian people, professionals."

And Hong knows better than anyone the importance of having a space for Asian-American creatives in Hollywood, where roles are still missing.

"Although the actors and singers are talented, they cannot advance because there are not enough roles," Hong said. "It's a shame, because it's a waste of good talent. We can't express ourselves the way we want in conventional movies and television because it's controlled by someone else." But he is still confident that change will come soon.

"Asians are starting to do their own plays and their own TV series and movies, and they get great box office. So it's only a matter of time."

It helped introduce new generations of Asian-American actors.

East West Players has cultivated great talent during its 55 years. Actors like Randall Park, George Takei, John Cho, and Daniel Dae Kim have partnered with the theater. And according to the current artistic director of the East West Players, it is believed that at one time, 70% of Asian American actors in Hollywood had a connection to the East West Players.

"You know, seeing this thing grow as it is … I can't believe it," Hong said of the theater company. "I have to be proud of what I have done. But you cannot be too proud, because there is a lot of work to do."

Even at 91, Hong is not ready to slow down anytime soon.

"I could retire with my pension, my pension (Screen Actors Guild), and go to Europe and tour, and India," says Hong. "But something within me, within James Hong, wants to go ahead and make more movies and progress … I'm going to make other movies until I can't walk anymore and I can't talk anymore. So, I will take that tour."

As of July 2020, Hong has 469 television credits, 149 feature films, 32 short films, and 22 video games on his IMDB page. That makes a total of 672 credits, and an impressive legacy that will live on in Hollywood history.