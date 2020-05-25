James Horner's Top 10 Scores

Full disclosure before jumping into this article: James Horner remains my all-time favorite movie composer. For me, her work inspired countless short stories, helped through difficult times, and served as a powerful helper through long nights of endless homework from middle school to college. So much so that I was absolutely devastated when her life came to an end on June 22, 2015, the loss of which to me was similar to the loss of a close friend.

I think the most important thing that set Horner apart from others like John Williams, Jerry Goldsmith and even Hans Zimmer was his ability to convey the thrill of a movie regardless of genre. Even his muscle action signals conveyed a little more shock than his typical score, while his lush themes and powerful use of the piano and synthesizers literally reached out and touched my soul.

I say all this while still understanding that Horner probably does not decipher the list of composers at Mount Rushmore, where people like Williams, Bernard Herman, John Barry, Elmer Bernstein and Maurice Jarre reside. Their scores were a little too simplistic and often too repetitive for their own good, but I still love them.

That said, here are my 10 favorite James Horner scores, and 10 more after that just for the sake of it. No, these are probably not your best scores, but they are the James Horner scores that I have heard countless times throughout my life and continue to enjoy today.

Glory (1989)

James Horner's work on Glory it is nothing less than surprising; a colossal achievement that somehow remains unappreciated by the world at large. Mixing powerful vocals, courtesy of The Boys Choir of Harlem, heart-swelling strings, drums, synth, and chimes, Horner infused Edward Zwick's thrilling Civil War drama with an extra dose of magnificence and easily stands out as his work. most successful.

My favorite song on the album, and one of my favorite songs from Horner's immeasurable work, is still Battle Preparations. The silent strings turn into a poignant rendition of the main theme before plummeting into a barrage of chaos as our heroes carry out their unfortunate assault on Fort Wagner. Really amazing things.

Interestingly, Horner received an Academy Award nomination for Field of Dreams, but was largely ignored for his work on Glory. For what it's worth, other nominees that year were born on July 4 (John Williams), The Fabulous Baker Boys (Dave Grusin), Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (John Williams), and eventual winner The Little Mermaid (Alan Menken). Not really.

Titanic (1997)

I think people mistake the Titanic score for that Celine Dion song (written by Horner) and forget how amazing the music in James Cameron's masterpiece really is. Using the haunting voices of Sissel Kyrkjebs, Horner paints a beautiful score full of hope, love, and tragedy, while contributing his best action music to tell the doomed story of the Titanic. This was the second of three collaborations with James Cameron, after Aliens and before Avatar, and it's still the duo's best overall job.

Horner won two Oscars for Titanic, for Best Musical Score and (ironically) Best Song. And while "My Heart Will Go On On" will live in infamy, perhaps unfairly, Horner's work here deserves to be among the top movie scores. It is a genuine classic, even if you scam Enya.

On the one hand, the record-breaking original soundtrack CD featured a fairly small sample of the score. Signals like "A Building Panic" and "Jack’s Death" were not available until additional releases, and even featured the tracks out of order. I am willing to reorganize, but I prefer to listen to the music as presented in the movie, which you will have to search YouTube to find it. The interesting thing about the music heard in the movie is how much Cameron cut and pasted the Horner sheet music. Signs written for the opening scene in which the Bill Paxton character investigates the shattered Titanic are either reused later in the movie or dropped entirely. If you bought the limited 4-CD 20th Anniversary Edition released by La-La Land Records, Paramount Pictures and Sony Music, you can hear a large chunk of the unused dramatic underline that Horner wrote for the film and decide if you like it better.

Foreigners (1986)

Horner had a well-known tendency to cheat by reworking themes set forth in earlier scores into newer films. Interestingly, you can listen to the entirety of your sheet music collection and hear where the themes of later works evolved into earlier ones. The experience is similar to listening to a massive symphonic movement spread over the course of 120 projects and spanning almost four decades.

Enter Aliens, the first of Horner's collaborations with director James Cameron; and one of many of the composer's scores to take advantage of previous works as a reference. In this case, Horner picks up a variety of music from Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan and Brainstorm, but covers it with strong military percussion and enough explosive power to make it sound completely unique. As stated, this list may not represent your best work from a critical point of view, but Aliens is still one of my all-time favorites. Even in its hacked form in the movie itself. Tracks like Futile Escape and Resolution and Hyperspace are among the best action cues, which is even more impressive when you discover that Horner wrote the latter overnight in the midst of a tumultuous film production.

However, my favorite Aliens song is Going After Newt, intense adrenaline music that perfectly underscores the gravity of the situation.

The rocket

The Rocketeer offers a fun, energetic, and explosive score filled with Horner's usual trademarks and one of the great hero themes. Simple, yet effective, yet romantic and heroic, Horner's work on Joe Johnston's highly prized action gem is staggering.

Flying Circus is one of Horner's best action signs!

Brave Heart (1994)

Mel Gibson and Horner collaborated on Gibson's directorial debut, The Faceless Man of 1993, with average results. Fortunately, the duo rejoined for the historically inept but joyous epic Braveheart action and created one of the most influential and popular film scores ever produced.

The original soundtrack album featured a large dose of the film's score, but it lacked one of the film's best individual tracks, titled A Romantic Alliance. Fortunately, the La La Land Limited Edition 2-CD Set (released in 2015) featured a fuller version of this masterful score for nerds like me to enjoy.

Also, Braveheart's set of ending credits is among my favorite Horner songs. I love the silent performance of the main theme and the use of chorus that closes the album on an inspiring, albeit somber note.

Iris

This is where I start to contradict myself. Horner produced his score for Iris long after Titanic, during an era when his music had a slight decline in quality. You could tell he had grown tired of the great action epics that emerged after his remarkable success with Titanic, which is probably why his scores for movies like Enemy at the Gates, The Perfect Storm, Deep Impact, Mighty Joe Young and Windtalkers varied in quality.

However, his adventures in smaller, more character-oriented films (A Beautiful Mind, The New World, The Four Feathers, Black Gold, for example) resulted in some of his best work. Iris is no exception. Although featuring previously explored sheet music ideas for Jumanji, To Gillian on her 37th birthday, The Spitfire Grill, and even Braveheart, Iris is still a charming and infectious sheet music filled with quiet tracks dominated by violin (played by Joshua Bell) and horns.

Although it is certainly not his best work, Iris is still one of my most listened to scores by Horner mainly due to my love for its quiet simplicity.

Bicentennial man

I'll probably be pulverized by this pick, but then again, this is my favorite Horner score list. Or the ones I turn to most often. Released a few years after Titanic, Bicentennial Man feels like a set of Horner's greatest hits fused together in one impressive score, which is probably why I love it (though I've never seen the Chris Columbus movie). Snippets have emerged from the search for Bobby Fisher, Braveheart, The Spitfire Grill and many others … sheet music purists may reveal the redundant nature of the soundtrack, but I can't help it. In fact, Bicentennial Man is probably the soundtrack I've heard more than any other. And no, I can't explain why. Perhaps because it brings back memories of home, family and youth … of sitting in my room writing shops or watching movies with my parents; or go out with my brother and sister. For some reason, this score gives me so many indescribable emotions. I think it's brilliant

Cocoon

One thing I haven't touched on yet is Horner's ability to write incredibly sad and emotional music. Remember the heartbreaking music played at the scene where Littlefoot's mother died in The Land Before Time? Yes me too. When I was a 6-year-old, that really struck me when I first saw the movie in theaters. Horner employs the same tactic with his sensational score for Ron Howard's Cocoon, which is robust and deeply personal. Big band swing music tracks are also a huge plus.

Legends of the Fall

Horner's second collaboration with director Edward Zwick produced similar results to Glory, except through a more traditional and romantic sound that presents the composer in its most melodramatic form. Horner creates a series of radical themes that truly capture the impressive scope of Zwick's openly risky epic.

Apollo 13

I had a hard time choosing my final entry on this list, but I chose the Apollo 13 mainly because of its final two signals, which I've criticized on my various stereo systems at least a million times since the soundtrack's release in 1995.

Apollo 13 represents Horner's most militaristic sound, reflected in his scores for Clear and Present Danger, Sneakers, Ransom, Commando, and The Pelican Brief, except to a degree that can only be described as perfection.

Other notable:

Project X

Clear and present danger

Finding Bobby Fisher

Sneakers

Field of dreams

The land before time

Willow

Star Trek II: Khan's Wrath

Wolf totem

The new World

