James Mangold reveals test footage from Logan's opening scene

Last night, James Mangold presented a live stream of Logan where he revealed in detail what made the critics and the box office crash. During the broadcast, he released never-before-seen concept art, behind-the-scenes photos, and answered questions from fans. But one of the coolest things we saw was this "video viz" created to prepare to film the opening scene.

And here is the video for the opening scene that Garret Warren (stunts / 2U) and his team and I put together in preparation. #Logan #QuarantineWatchParty @ComicBook I had to republish, the previous post had an incorrect display! pic.twitter.com/w2At0wteY9 – Mangold (@ mang0ld) May 27, 2020

The opening is an incredibly important scene that sets the tone for what is to come. We meet Logan as a limo driver simply trying to protect his car and being hit by a gang of thugs. But, in the classic western style, thugs don't know who they're messing with. After they kick him while he's down, Logan lets out a roar of anger, pops his claws and leaves his assailants armless. But this opening not only sets up his character, it also tells the audience that this will be different from others. X Men movies and maybe you should think twice about watching it with your kids.

This test footage matches what is in the movie shot by shot with specialist Garret Warren replacing Hugh Jackman. Although obviously in a very approximate way, the visceral nature of the scene still manifests itself. I was also pleased to see that the joke about the guy whose arm was cut off, only to have that arm shoot the car, was there from the start.

This video makes me appreciate Logan how much more. Despite the constant rumors that Hugh Jackman tied his claws for the last time, I doubt he will return. And why should he? It is very rare for a character to become as great and wave a farewell as his Wolverine did in LoganSo why spoil it with an unnecessary resurrection?

Of course, that doesn't mean that Wolverine will disappear from our screens for long. Marvel Studios is cooking their version of Wolvie as we speak, so more on that the moment we listen to it.