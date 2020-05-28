James Mangold Shares Logan Casino Scene Preview Video

James Mangold shares a preview video of the Logan casino scene

This week co-writer / director James Mangold (Ford v Ferrari) Go to Twitter alongside ComicBook.com for a special party for his critically acclaimed final installment in Fox's Wolverine trilogy, Logan, during which he shared a preview video of the scene in which Charles Xavier by Patrick Stewart suffered a seizure, psychically incapacitating everyone in the area. The video can be seen below!

Set in the near future, the film follows a tired Logan (Hugh Jackman) as he cares for a sick Professor X (Stewart) In a hiding place on the Mexican border. But Logan's attempts to hide from the world and his legacy end when a young mutant arrives, chased by dark forces.

Also starring Dafne Keen, Eriq La Salle, Stephen Merchant, Elise Neal and Elizabeth Rodriguez, Logan It hit theaters in 2017 to receive critical and audience criticism alike, being considered one of the best superhero movies of all time and earning an Oscar nomination for Best Adapted Screenplay, making it the first superhero movie in do what. Directed by James Mangold (Walk the line, Badger) and written by Mangold, Scott Frank, and Michael Green, 20th Century Fox marked the ninth and last time that Jackman played the Marvel Comics character on the big screen.

Following the release of the film, Mangold revealed that he was writing a script for a spin-off focused on Laura by Dafne Keen, also known as X-23, but after the acquisition of 20th Century Fox by Disney, the fate of the Project is currently unclear as Marvel Studios is working to discover how to incorporate newly acquired characters into the Marvel Cinematic Universe.