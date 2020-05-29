James Mangold shares Logan's never-before-seen gorgeous concept art

Superhero movies take a long time to stand out in a time when they proliferate as an infectious disease. But that is exactly what Logan He did so in 2017. Hugh Jackman's last performance as Wolverine was praised for his performances, score, cinematography, screenplay and directing. Yes, more or less the entire production.

The other day, director James Mangold participated in a Logan watch-party, which according to him would be the first time he has seen it "in a few years". And to whet viewers' appetites, he shared a never-before-seen piece of conceptual art from the film, a magnificent impression of the first scene.

In addition to being a wonderful work of art, it is a testament to the production team that the final scene is so much like what they had envisioned here. In fact, it's a borderline screenshot of the Noir version of the movie. And as for setting the tone for what follows, few do it better than this.



MORE FROM THE WEB Click to enlarge

I've never stopped my admiration for what Mangold, Jackman, and Stewart accomplished with Logan. Film after film comes off the factory superhero line without scratching the surface of your characters. Logan He leaps far beyond them, elevating his raw materials to a character study of aging, mortality, guilt, and loss. Not flabby AvengersStorytelling in the style, unlike the fanatical self-fiction of Zack Snyder or any DC / Marvel cannon fodder. Just a dying man trying to save the only people he has left in the world.

Do you have any ideas about this new Logan conceptual art? Or maybe you joined Mangold for his surveillance party the other night. Any comments you have, please leave them below. It is time for me to look at it again to think about it. There is a new task pending closure.