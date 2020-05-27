James Mangold talks about how he will get closer to INDIANA JONES 5 – Newsdio

One of the film projects that Logan director James Mangold is currently being developed is Indiana Jones 5 for Lucasfilm and Disney. He is assuming the management duties of Steven spielberg. We have no idea what to expect from this next chapter in the franchise, but it will be the last time we see Harrison Ford take on the role of Jones.

During an interview with CB, the filmmaker was asked about how he will approach Indiana Jones movie, and although he did not offer details of the story, he said:

"I am always trying to find an emotional center from which to operate. I think the most important thing is, at a time when franchises have become a commodity, which serves the same thing again. At least for me, at dances I've had with any franchise, serving the same thing again, in the same way, usually only makes one wish the first time you eat it. That is, it makes the audience want them to just getting the first one back. pushing something to a new place, while remembering the main reasons everyone was together. And using Logan as an example of that, when it comes to a very pressured franchise world. "

Mangold goes on to explain his use of Logan as an example, saying:

"For all things, and there were many of which I freed myself in the canon, in the luggage, to try to make the best story. The core values ​​of Logan, from Wolverine, and Charles Xavier and the X-Men, were something I felt we never gave up on. The central ideas of his honor, his sense of duty and the uniqueness of this particular set of characters that were outcasts, rarities. Beings who were homeless in this world and yet we are trying to do good. We try to do something right and find the way. Those core issues were at the heart of the film. And in whatever franchise I accept, I'd always be trying to capture and make sure to preserve those core ideas that are at the core, because that's why these stories are more than franchises. They are the fairy tales of our contemporary culture. "

I'm a fan of Mangold's work. Especially Logan and Ford v Ferrari. Those were great movies with wonderful stories and character development in these movies. That being said, I can't wait to see what Mangold ends up bringing to the Indiana Jones franchise.