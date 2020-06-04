James Mattis' incredible Trump excoriation, noted

Below is a close look at Mattis's carefully chosen words along with comments from two other former generals who have condemned Trump in recent days.

I have seen the events unfolding this week, angry and horrified. The words "Equality of Justice Under the Law" are carved on the pediment of the United States Supreme Court.

This is precisely what the protesters rightly demand. It is a healthy and unifying demand, one that we should all be able to support.

Mattis opens his statement acknowledging that equal justice is a key promise for this country, an immediate contrast to Trump, who has tried to portray protesters as villains.

We should not be distracted by a small number of lawbreakers. The protests are defined by tens of thousands of people of conscience who insist that we live up to our values, our values ​​as individuals, and our values ​​as a nation.

While Trump has tried to paint protesters as criminals, Mattis immediately states that the majority of protesters are making a valid and peaceful point about our country's failings.

When I joined the army, about 50 years ago, I swore an oath to support and defend the Constitution.

All government employees except the president take this oath, which is in the law of the United States. He says: "I solemnly swear (or affirm) that I will support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and national; that I will have true faith and loyalty to them; that I freely take this obligation, without any mental reservation or purpose of evasion, and that I will faithfully and faithfully fulfill the duties of the office I am about to enter. So help me, God. "

I never dreamed that troops taking the same oath would under no circumstances be ordered to violate the constitutional rights of their fellow citizens, let alone provide a strange photo for the commander-in-chief-elect, with the military leadership at his side.

The First Amendment says Congress will not enact any law that "restricts freedom of speech or of the press; or the right of the people to assemble peacefully and petition the government for redress of grievances."

The photo shoot was really weird. Trump, along with his Defense Secretary Mark Esper, walked through Lafayette Square after police cleared him of peaceful protesters to hold a massive Bible in front of a church.

We must reject any thought of our cities as a "battle space" that our uniformed military must "dominate".

This is a direct reprimand from Esper, who used that term – "battle space" – to refer to cities. Later he argued that it is part of the military lexicon.

At home, we should use our military only when asked to do so by state governors, on very rare occasions. Militarizing our response, as we saw in Washington, D.C., creates a conflict, a false conflict, between civil and military society. It erodes the moral foundation that guarantees a bond of trust between men and women in uniform and the society they have sworn to protect, and of which they themselves are a part. Maintaining law and order rests with state and local civil leaders who better understand and are accountable to their communities.

The military has only been used on US streets. USA Very rarely, most recently in Los Angeles in 1992. Trump can deploy the military in Washington, because it is a federal city and not part of a state. During the Civil Rights era, presidents used the Insurrection law, a law of 1807, and deployed the military on the objections of the governors. But Mattis argues here that the division between civil law enforcement and the military is part of the foundation of American society.

James Madison wrote in Federalist 14 that "America united with a handful of troops, or without a single soldier, exhibits a more ambitious stance on foreign ambition than the United States disunited, with 100,000 veterans ready for combat."

We do not need to militarize our response to protests. We need to unite around a common purpose. And it begins by ensuring that we are all equal before the law.

The difference between a position of unity and that of Trump, which was a demand that the governors "dominate" the protesters, cannot be overstated.

The instructions given by the military departments to our troops before the Normandy invasion reminded the soldiers that "The Nazi slogan to destroy us … was & # 39; Divide and you will win & # 39;. Our American response is & # 39 ; In the Union there is Strength. " We must convene that unit to overcome this crisis, trusting that we are better than our policy.

Here is General Dwight Eisenhower speech to troops before D-day, which carries a similar message.

Donald Trump is the first president of my life who does not try to unite the American people, does not even intend to. Instead, it tries to divide us. We are witnessing the consequences of three years of this deliberate effort. We are witnessing the consequences of three years without mature leadership.

Keep in mind that Mattis invokes the Nazi slogan of "divide and conquer" moments before saying that Trump is trying to divide the United States.

We can unite without it, taking advantage of the inherent strengths of our civil society. This will not be easy, as the last days have shown, but we owe it to our fellow citizens; to past generations who bled to death to defend our promise; and our children. We can overcome this time of testing stronger and with a renewed sense of purpose and mutual respect.

The structure of American society is stronger than Trump, suggests Mattis. But clearly Trump proves it.

The pandemic has shown us that not only our troops are willing to offer the maximum sacrifice for the safety of the community. Americans in hospitals, supermarkets, post offices, and other places have risked their lives to serve their fellow citizens and their country.

We know that we are better than the abuse of executive authority that we witness in Lafayette Square. We must reject and hold accountable those who would scoff at our Constitution.

Mattis accuses his former boss of abusing power, the maximum transgression of a president, whose power rests with the American electorate.

At the same time, we must remember and listen to Lincoln's "best angels" as we work to unite.

Only by taking a new path, which truly means returning to the original path of our founding ideals, will we be admired and respected again at home and abroad.