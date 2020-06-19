James Meredith: I'm George Floyd (opinion)

Blacks have always known how powerful and dangerous white supremacy is, but now everyone is on the move, saying: We are not going to take it anymore. This may be the best thing that has ever happened to the United States, and I believe it will change our nation's destiny for the better.
As a child, my father told me that he was on a mission from God to destroy the white supremacy system and lift black and brown people to their proper position. I took your challenge very seriously.
In 1961, as a 28-year-old non-segregated military Air Force veteran, I sued the state of Mississippi, which at the time was a neo-Confederate terrorist police state, for the right to receive my education at the University of Mississippi. I forced the President of the United States and the Supreme Court to uphold my rights as a U.S. citizen, and the federal courts ordered me to enter college.
In response, the state of Mississippi rebelled and started an insurrection, prevented me and my federal escorts from entering school, and became a separatist republic on the issue of race.
There was a bloody riot of some 2,000 whites.
President John F. Kennedy sent thousands of combat troops to crush the rebellion, and the doors of higher education in the United States were opened for all Americans. This victory for me and for the United States Constitution shattered the state-sponsored white supremacist system in Mississippi.
In 1966, while studying at Columbia University Law School, I started a one-man "March Against Fear" through Mississippi to inspire blacks to vote. On the second day, a sniper shot me, filling my body with granules that remain under my skin today. Martin Luther King Jr. and the leaders of the civil rights movement arrived in Mississippi and launched the march, which drew thousands of people and inspired thousands more to vote.
Federal voter registrars remained in effect. There was no going back. Voter registration gates were opened for all Americans.
Over the years I have given speeches, traveled the world, written books, opened and closed businesses, have been liberal, conservative, farmer, husband, father and grandfather. In 2002, I was proud to see how my son Joseph received the Outstanding Student Doctoral Achievement Award at the University of Mississippi Business School.
In 2013, I received the Harvard Graduate School of Education Medal for Impact on Education, the highest honor awarded by the school.
And I'm still here, alive, strong, still taking a power walk every day, even during the pandemic.
But when I see people across the United States, and around the world, peacefully marching for racial justice and honoring the memory of George Floyd and other martyrs like Medgar Evers, my best friend and longtime brother-figure, I am filled with both joy and hope.
White supremacy may be the most evil beast lurking in the halls of history, and today it may finally be mortally wounded. This happened for two reasons. For the first and only time in my life, society was shut down by a pandemic, which prepared people for an explosion. And then the video of Floyd's death was seen by countless people around the world. Without that video, white supremacy in the United States could have remained almost as powerful as it has been for the past 500 years.
That video, you see, reveals what my life is about. I'm George Floyd. As a black man growing up in Mississippi in the mid-20th century, I was stripped of all the rights of American citizenship. He was subject to being beaten, tortured, or lynched at any time by a white person who had little reason to fear punishment. I have dedicated my life to destroying that reality and to the idea of honoring all citizenship rights of all Americans.
Today, black and brown people are inspiring the world with their strength, determination, and willingness to see the fight through to total victory.
I believe that this global uprising will never stop, and will carry over to all hearts, homes, and communities on Earth, until the day that all people are treated with the dignity, respect, and love that God wants for us. I think that day, white supremacy will finally be buried forever.