James Meredith: I'm George Floyd (opinion)





Blacks have always known how powerful and dangerous white supremacy is, but now everyone is on the move, saying: We are not going to take it anymore. This may be the best thing that has ever happened to the United States, and I believe it will change our nation's destiny for the better.

As a child, my father told me that he was on a mission from God to destroy the white supremacy system and lift black and brown people to their proper position. I took your challenge very seriously.

In 1961, as a 28-year-old non-segregated military Air Force veteran, I sued the state of Mississippi, which at the time was a neo-Confederate terrorist police state, for the right to receive my education at the University of Mississippi. I forced the President of the United States and the Supreme Court to uphold my rights as a U.S. citizen, and the federal courts ordered me to enter college.

In response, the state of Mississippi rebelled and started an insurrection, prevented me and my federal escorts from entering school, and became a separatist republic on the issue of race.