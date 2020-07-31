James Murdoch resigns from News Corp board

A spokesman for James Murdoch said there would be no further comment. A News Corp spokesman did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Rupert Murdoch's youngest son, billionaire media magnate, James Murdoch has previously expressed his disagreement with his father's conservative political views.

James Murdoch had already left his family's other company, 21st Century Fox, in part due to his displeasure with Fox News, which is part of it. The break of his ties with the other family company is a great moment for the Murdoch family and the people who watch him closely. But he is still very connected to the empire through the Murdoch Family Trust.

The News Corp umbrella includes articles like The Wall Street Journal and The New York Post. It also includes the HarperCollins book publisher.