James Paxton & # 39; felt healthy & # 39; in the first step towards Yankees rotation

The first time the Yankees started spring training this year, James Paxton had just had a back surgery and couldn't do anything.

Spring training 2.0 is off to a better start for the left-hander.

Paxton looked good as he pitched two innings in a simulated game on Sunday, the Yankees' second day of practice in the Bronx in hopes of playing a 60-game season.

"It felt good to go back to a dirt mound," Paxton said after hitting each of the hitters he faced, Gary Sanchez, Miguel Andujar and Tyler Wade, at least once. "I've been pulling a mound of grass with running shoes for the last time, so going back to earth with the guys and taking on some of our hitters, it was great. I felt good, I felt healthy. It was a good first. step for me. "

Paxton underwent back surgery, a microscopic lumbar discectomy with removal of a peridiscal cyst, on February 5, at which time he was given three to four months to return. He first played on March 11, two days before spring training was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

While the season delay was unintended, Paxton was one of the few injured Yankees who were able to take advantage of free time. Sunday gave him a chance to test his new stretch and fastball grip.

"I thought it was really good," manager Aaron Boone said. "The results were good. I thought it spun the ball really well for the first time. … I feel like you've had a really good few months here. Since he underwent the surgery, the progression for him has gone as smoothly as everyone could have hoped. He comes here in a pretty good place and ready to go. "

Paxton, 31, is a pending free agent for the first time in his career. While he admitted that "this is obviously not the ideal time" given the shorter season and the potential financial strains teams will face next offseason, he said he would control what he could control.

For now, that means taking on his own teammates and using him to his advantage.

"I think we are very lucky," Paxton said. "We have some good hitters and taking on those guys is tough and they know what we do." So in any case, I think it will be more challenging and help us prepare. We will be able to talk to them about how our things look and they will be able to tell us what they see, which I think will help me and other guys. "