James Paxton emerges as starter for Yankees' second game

Aaron Boone announced James Paxton as the Yankees' starter for the second game of the season on July 25 in Washington.

After being rained on Friday night, Paxton released his first in-band 2.0 spring training game on Wednesday night at Yankee Stadium. Paxton homered Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton in the first inning.

"It felt great to go back to the mound," said Paxton. "It felt good that the competitive juices were flowing again."

Paxton said he left balls on the plate for Judge and Stanton.

Paxton underwent lower back surgery in early February and made it to spring 2.0 training by throwing bullpens and simulating games during the shutdown.

The 31-year-old will become a free agent after the season. He needs just eight days of service to qualify for free agency and was asked if he would consider "shutting it down" once he hit that mark in this unusual season.

"No, I'm here to play," said Paxton. "I am here to win. I am here to try to help us win (championship) 28. I feel good, healthy and ready to roll."

He added that the Yankees had not approached him with a possible extension.

"We'll see what happens," said Paxton.

Boone also said that Gerrit Cole would start Opening Day on July 23.

J.A. Happ and Jordan Montgomery will follow Paxton in some order. And if Masahiro Tanaka isn't ready for the first time in the rotation, Boone has options. He could bring Cole back for the fifth game on July 28 in Philadelphia on four regular days off, use a first game, relievers, or start Jonathan Loaisiga or Mike King, if they make the 30-player roster.