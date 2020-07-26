James Paxton struggles as the Yankees are hit by the Nationals

WASHINGTON – There is no early in this condensed baseball season. There is no time to relax on things. In a normal schedule, the page turned like a pen. Now it weighs like a safe bank.

James Paxton, who underwent lower back surgery in early February and would not have been ready for the original opening day in late March, started his year of walking on Saturday night with a stinky one He placed the Yankees in a ditch that they couldn't get out of the way to an 8-2 beating by defensively challenged nationals in front of an empty national park.

Because Chad Green was not needed on Saturday night, he will likely open Sunday's game and left-hander Patrick Corbin will oppose with each team 1-1 and 58 games remaining.

A year ago, Paxton's fastball had a speed between 93 and 97 mph. Saturday was in neighborhood 91-93 and led him not to leave the second entrance. In frames of more than one, the Yankees' No. 2 starter allowed three runs, five hits, walked one and sniffed one.

A day after outfielder Juan Soto was sidelined by COVID-19, the Nationals scratched right-hander Stephen Strasburg, last year's World Series MVP, with a nerve problem in his right hand.

Erick Fedde replaced Strasburg and saw the Nationals make four errors in the first three innings. Two of them came in the fourth when Fedde gave Giancarlo Stanton a double-play ball that ended the inning.

For the second game in a row, Stanton flexed his sizable muscles by sending a 483-foot home run to the left that nearly left the building in the fourth.

Mike King replaced Paxton and retired the first five batters, but gave up a two-run homer to Victor Robles in the fourth and Jonathan Holder delivered an RBI double to Howie Kendrick in the fifth. Former Met Asdrubal Cabrera homered Ben Heller in the seventh for an 8-2 lead. Michael Taylor's homer off Luis Avilan in the eighth made him 9-2.